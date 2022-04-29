2022 NFL Draft

Packers trade up to select North Dakota St. WR Christian Watson in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 29, 2022 at 07:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers finally drafted an offensive player, and it required a trade with a division rival.

Green Bay sent two second-round picks (Nos. 53, 59) to Minnesota to move up to No. 34 overall and spent it on North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson on Friday in Las Vegas.

Watson shined as a superior player in comparison to his Football Championship Subdivision competition, earning first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selections in 2020 and 2021, and second-team FCS All-American honors in 2021. He led the Bison in receptions and receiving yards for three straight seasons from 2019-2021 and projects as a field-stretching receiver who could use a few more pounds on his frame but certainly has the skills and has demonstrated an ability to improve from year to year.

Watson comes to Green Bay with immediate expectations and big shoes to fill following the offseason departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Packers certainly have a type, as NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah noted when he listed Valdes-Scantling as his pro comparison for Watson.

The Packers' latest pick will be expected to learn quickly, as he'll likely fill a significant role in a receiving cupboard that was largely left bare by roster turnover this offseason. And finally, Packers fans can lay down their torches and pitchforks and turn their attention away from Aaron Rodgers, who gets a new weapon to work with after watching his team spend the entirety of the 2021 draft and both 2022 first-round picks on defensive players.

Watson is the highest-drafted WR by the Packers in the Aaron Rodgers era (since 2008, Rodgers' first season as starter), per NFL Research.

Related Content

news

Jets trade up to select Iowa State RB Breece Hall in Round 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Jets traded up to select the first running back of the draft, Iowa Sate's Breece Hall with the No. 36 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

Bucky Brooks breaks down Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 2 and 3. Follow along live!

news

Buccaneers select Houston DL Logan Hall with first pick of second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Houston Cougars defensive end Logan Hall with the No. 33 overall pick to begin Friday's festivities in Las Vegas.

news

2022 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Friday ahead of Rounds 2, 3

Where Liberty quarterback Malik Willis ends up is one of the top storylines for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Find out what other draft buzz we're monitoring Friday.

news

Marquise Brown confirms he requested trade: 'It was just something I had to think about for myself'

While the trade that sent Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Cardinals was surprising to many, including Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, it wasn't shocking for Brown, who confirmed Friday that he had requested a trade, which Baltimore granted.

news

2022 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Green Bay Packers select tight end Greg Dulcich in third round

With Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. In the third round, the Packers grab a new tight end for Aaron Rodgers.

news

2022 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: QBs Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral all go in Round 2

With Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. And in this projection, we get a second-round quarterback run, with Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral all coming off the board.

news

2022 NFL Draft research: Nine trades, six WRs taken in first 20 picks in record-breaking first round

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was a record-breaking evening of chaos, beginning with the culmination of Travon Walker's surprising ascent to No. 1 and concluding with Lewis Cine being selected at No. 32.

news

Georgia sets record with five defenders selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Five Georgia defenders were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, setting the record for the most defensive players selected in the first round out of one school in the common draft era (since 1967).

news

2022 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Kyle Hamilton, Jermaine Johnson II among Day 1's top value picks

Cynthia Frelund analyzes her draft model to identify the five best value picks in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft -- including the Ravens' selection of Kyle Hamilton and the Jets' late pickup of Jermaine Johnson II.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW