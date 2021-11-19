Broncos signing WR Tim Patrick to three-year extension worth up to $34.5 million

Denver's receiving corps includes a trio of notable names. A less-heralded target has emerged as the group's fourth and now has a significant pay raise to show for it.

The Broncos are signing Tim Patrick to a three-year contract extension worth up to $34.5 million with $18.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Patrick has proved himself a reliable, under-the-radar option in Denver's offense in his last season and a half, catching 51 passes for 742 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games in 2020 before adding another 37 receptions for 523 yards and four touchdowns this year. Patrick found room to make a difference following a season-ending injury to ﻿Courtland Sutton﻿ in 2020, and has since stepped up to help replace ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ during his brief absence and has helped fill the void created by ﻿K.J. Hamler﻿'s season-ending knee injury.