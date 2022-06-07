State of the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles: Can Jalen Hurts make the most of upgraded roster?

New face to know: A.J. Brown, receiver. You always hear about teams winning the draft because of the players they selected. The Eagles came away from Round 1 this year with a stud (defensive tackle Jordan Davis, taken 13th overall), but what really elevated general manager Howie Roseman's night was the return for two choices (Nos. 18 and 101) that were given away: Brown, a phenomenal veteran receiver. I was a huge fan of Brown when he was in Tennessee and honestly thought he was going to have a true breakout season in 2021, his third year in the NFL. He didn't, instead regressing from 11 touchdown catches in '20 to five. But I feel like he's going to get back into double digits this season. And I'd love to see the Eagles get creative with Brown on the field. I know it's in vogue to say someone can be a Deebo Samuel-like player -- but Brown kind of can be. Regardless, he's going to be a great complement to the next name in this piece ...