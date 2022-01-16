Around the NFL

Nick Sirianni backs Jalen Hurts after rough playoff debut: 'I feel good with what we have in place' at QB

Published: Jan 16, 2022 at 06:16 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In their final game of the season, ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ and the Philadelphia Eagles offense authored a clunker, a 31-15 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.

Hurts displayed improvement in his second season, helping propel the upstart Eagles into the postseason. But Philly was overmatched from the start against the Bucs.

Entering the game sporting the NFL's No. 1 rushing offense, Philly was stymied, generating just 44 rush yards through three quarters against the Bucs' stingy run D. By then, the game was essentially over.

Philly needed Hurts to shine to beat Tom Brady and the Bucs. Instead, the QB struggled, missing a bevy of throws. Hurts went 23-of-43 passing (53.3%) for 258 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

After the loss, Hurts was in a walking boot. The QB said the ankle injury is something he's been dealing with down the stretch but didn't blame it for his struggles Sunday.

"Regardless of how I feel, we didn't play good enough today. I didn't play good enough today," Hurts said, adding he hopes he won't need offseason surgery.

The QB looked scattered at times, fleeing a good pocket too often and missing open receivers. Hurts continued to miss targets deep, completing just 2 of 11 passes for 63 yards and an INT on deep passes. He went 5 of 21 for 100 yards and 2 INTs on passes of 10-plus air yards, per Next Gen Stats.

Hurts was pressured 19 times in the game, sacked twice, and rushed eight times for 39 yards, leading the Eagles on the ground. Most of Hurts' passing yardage came in garbage time after Philly trailed 31-0 into the fourth quarter. His two INTs killed the Eagles' chances of making it a close game against the Super Bowl champs.

"We didn't do our jobs good enough," Hurts said. "I didn't do my job good enough, communicating, doing the little things. I could have been better, definitely. I think there are a ton of areas where we can kind of shoulder all this as a team, but I take accountability for my actions."

Coach Nick Sirianni admitted Hurts didn't play well but added he still has confidence in the young QB moving forward.

"We're all gonna say for today's game, he didn't play his best game, as we all know," Sirianni said. "But you don't take the body of work that he had for 17 weeks -- and I know he didn't play in two games, so 15 weeks -- and say you put everything on this game. And I know, we're all judged on the last game that we played, I understand that, I fully get that. But I felt like Jalen grew throughout the year. He got better as a passer. He got better as a, you know, reading the defenses, getting the ball to the right place. He developed so much in his ability to extend plays, of not only making plays with his feet, but also making plays downfield on the scramble. I know the one today, he scrambled and threw the interception. He had some other good scrambles that were good plays, as well."

The disappointing playoff performance will undoubtedly lead to offseason chatter surrounding Hurts and whether he can be the franchise QB in Philly. Sirianni, however, has no such doubts.

"I feel good with what we have in place right here at the quarterback position," the coach said. "I thought he had a great year and he came a long way. And that's what I expect from Jalen, just because of the type of football character he has, the type of character he has, the toughness he has, the love for football that he has. I can't say enough good things about Jalen the player (and the person). So, I feel good about him. I know again, this was the game that none of us are going to be satisfied with, me, him, multiple guys on that football team, but I'm really pleased with how he came along this year and the leader he is on this football team."

The Eagles feasted on NFL also-rans this year but struggled against playoff teams. Philly's loss Sunday sent the Eagles to 0-7 versus postseason teams.

"This game does not define us, it does not define who we are, it does not define us at all," Hurts said. "I know as a football team we'll be back. This is a feeling that will kind of simmer in our hearts, simmer for us all. With the youth on this football team, we're definitely coming back hungry."

Related Content

news

Niners DE Nick Bosa ruled out of playoff game vs. Cowboys due to concussion

San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ is out of Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a concussion.
news

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs injury update; plus, more NFL news from Super Wild Card Weekend's Sunday games

The Buccaneers are down another one of their best players. OT ﻿Tristan Wirfs﻿ limped off the field in the first quarter after suffering an ankle injury and will not return against the Eagles. 
news

Eagles DE Josh Sweat out vs. Bucs after undergoing 'emergency procedure' for 'life-threatening situation'

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will not play Sunday against the Buccaneers after undergoing an emergency procedure this week to address a life-threatening situation, the team announced.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday inactives: Buccaneers-Eagles, Cowboys-49ers, Chiefs-Steelers

The official inactives for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend playoff games between the Eagles and Buccaneers, the 49ers and Cowboys, and the Steelers and Chiefs.
news

Ja'Marr Chase continues record year as Bengals end drought: 'We ain't accomplished nothing yet'

Ja'Marr Chase was Joe Burrow﻿'s go-to guy from the get-go in the Bengals' drought-destroying 26-19 win over the Raiders on Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Patriots left to 'pick up the pieces' after 'crash landing' in 30-point loss to Bills

If Saturday night's smackdown of the Patriots felt unexpected and, worse, unprecedented, that's because it was. As captain Matthew Slater put it, "That's not the way we envisioned tonight going."
news

Bengals award game ball to city of Cincinnati after snapping 31-year postseason-victory drought

The Cincinnati Bengals, owners of the NFL's longest active postseason-victory drought entering Super Wild Card Weekend, are finally on the right side of history after their 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bills' win over Patriots on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Buffalo Bills easily won Saturday's rubber-match against the New England Patriots, dispatching their hated AFC East rivals by a score of 47-17 Saturday night in Orchard Park to advance to next week's Divisional Round.
news

NFL on Bengals' controversial TD vs. Raiders: Referees determined whistle came after catch

NFL senior VP of officiating Walt Anderson explained the controversial errant whistle that occurred on the Bengals' second TD of their 26-19 wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' Wild Card Round victory over Raiders

It's been 31 years since the Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game. On Saturday, the club finally ended that lengthy drought with a dramatic 26-19 home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders to advance to the AFC Divisional Round.
news

NFL declines to comment on apparent errant whistle during controversial Bengals TD vs. Raiders

The NFL declined to comment on what appeared to be an errant whistle blown during a first-half Joe Burrow touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd in Saturday's wild-card game between the Raiders and Bengals.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW