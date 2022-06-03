Around the NFL

A.J. Brown believes Eagles have two No. 1 wideouts in himself, DeVonta Smith

Published: Jun 03, 2022 at 03:14 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A.J. Brown received his financial wish, and with it came a new teammate with plenty of potential.

So much potential, in fact, Brown believes the Eagles have a rare pairing.

"In my opinion, Smitty (receiver DeVonta Smith ) is a wide receiver No. 1," Brown said Friday. "And he going against a cornerback No. 2, I expect Smitty to dominate. Just taking pressure off each other. Even being on the same sides, so you can't really double. It's great having another great wideout besides you."

Brown has a little bit of experience playing alongside a highly talented player thanks to his one season spent in Tennessee with Julio Jones, but it was largely a wash, due to Jones' struggle to stay healthy and available. Smith, on the other hand, is young and just completed his first NFL season, catching 64 passes for 916 yards and five touchdowns in an offense that made a significant shift toward running first in the second half of the season.

With pass-catching talents like Brown and Smith, Philadelphia is expected to be more potent -- especially if third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts takes the next step in his professional development.

Smith was drafted to be a No. 1 receiver and is on track to be that, but the surprise acquisition of Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft brought the Eagles a receiver who has already proven himself to be a top target. It's a fortunate situation for Philadelphia, but Brown's comments on Smith might make one raise an eyebrow.

Brown has an answer for that.

"He's a really good route runner," Brown said of Smith. "Guys early on in their career, like first year, Year 2, they're still developing and he can run every route in the route tree. Just a little [nuances], little things that, of course, that we all can get better at. And just keep tuning up our game and keep developing. I think the sky's the limit for Smitty. So, I'm excited for him Year 2. I'm excited for the steps he takes."

Smith still has plenty to learn, of course. As they say, no one is a finished product, but after Smith spoke in early May of how he was excited to learn from Brown, it sounds as if the two are already getting along quite well.

"I'm always trying to help him out as much as I can," Brown said. "We learning from each other and just trying to pour my game into him. What he can learn and whenever he messes up on something, I try to give my advice on it. Just trying to, like I said, give me advice."

If the advice is taken to heart, perhaps Smith and Brown can live up to the expectations set by Brown's comments. It certainly wouldn't hurt to add an explosive passing attack to the NFL's reigning No. 1 rushing offense.

Related Content

news

Matt Nagy aims to use experiences with Bears to help make Chiefs better

In his first public comments since being fired as Bears head coach, Chiefs assistant Matt Nagy told reporters he hopes his time leading a team can help him in his newest job.

news

Lions assistant Duce Staley underscores RB D'Andre Swift knowing difference 'between being injured and hurt'

Lions running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley challenged D'Andre Swift heading into the season, as Swift has missed seven games over his first two campaigns. "Injuries happen, but one of the things Swift and I had a conversation about is you've got to be able to play through some of these injuries as a running back," Staley said.

news

James Proche wants to 'quiet the noise' regarding Ravens receiver position

Questions abound in regard to the Baltimore WR corps, but wideout James Proche is looking to step up in his third seasons and shut down the negative chatter concerning his position group.

news

Jarvis Landry: 'It's been a breath of fresh air to be back home' in New Orleans

Joining the New Orleans Saints for his first week of OTAs, wide receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday he's preparing to play his role within the offense.

news

Micah Parsons on DeMarcus Lawrence's sack comments: 'Sorry to tell him, he's never getting that back'

DeMarcus Lawrence generated three sacks while playing just seven games in 2021 due to injury while Micah Parsons netted 13 as a rookie playing multiple spots in the Cowboys formation.

news

Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics of arm strength, ends Dolphins practice with 'money' deep-ball to Tyreek Hill

Questions of Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength have dominated the conversation in Miami after the team underwent an offensive overhaul this offseason.

news

Niners center Alex Mack retires after 13 seasons, seven Pro Bowls

Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL following a 13-year career that saw him emerge as one of the premier centers over the past decade.

news

Frank Gore, NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, retiring on one-day contract with 49ers after 16-season career

Frank Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, is officially retiring Thursday and will sign a ceremonial contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Gore rushed for 1,000 yards in a season nine times and ends his prolific career with 100 all-purpose touchdowns.

news

Longtime NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring after 17 seasons

After 17 seasons in the NFL, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from football, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Jets to induct CB Darrelle Revis, C Nick Mangold, LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson into Ring of Honor

Former Jets teammates D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, and Darrelle Revis will be inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 2

Offensive lineman Alex Mack and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a reworked deal that drops his base salary from $5 million to $1.12 million this season and his 2022 salary from $3.35 million to $1.165 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW