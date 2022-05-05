Around the NFL

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith excited 'just to learn from' new teammate A.J. Brown

Published: May 05, 2022 at 07:06 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

There's been much ado regarding A.J. Brown joining good friend Jalen Hurts on the Philadelphia Eagles, but Brown is also joining second-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith for what portends to be a dynamic duo in Philly.

Smith, a Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama, is coming off an impressive rookie season with the Eagles in which he reset the franchise's rookie receiving yards record, but he knows there's ample room for improvement and learning from his new teammate is great way to do just that.

"I'm excited, just to learn from a guy like him," Smith said Wednesday. "Anytime you play football, you watch all the different receivers, just seeing what everybody has in their toolbox. So him being here, just being able to learn from him [is helpful]."

At 6-foot, 170 pounds, Smith is a long and lanky target, while Brown is a 6-foot-1, 226-pound presence whose physicality is one of his most celebrated assets. The difference in their physical make-ups makes it unlikely Smith will learn how to emulate Brown's style, but there's plenty to take from the fourth-year wideout's all-around game.

"It gives the offense a different dynamic, but at the end of the day, as a receiver you have to use your hands and things like that," Smith said. "With him being a bigger guy, he's going to be more physical. You take things like that from him of how he uses his hands, cause, still at the end of the day, I'm a smaller guy, but I still have to use my hands when I release. So you take things like that from a guy like him, somebody you know, you're gonna use that and what they do."

Smith and Brown don't know each other well, but that's likely to change soon over the course of workouts, minicamps and training camp.

On paper, they give Hurts a sensational 1-2 receiving punch.

Last year, Smith led the Eagles in receptions (64), yards (916) and touchdown catches (five), while Brown fell short of his third straight 1,000-yard season as a Tennessee Titan because he was limited to 13 games due to injury. Still, Brown tallied 869 yards and five touchdowns on 63 receptions.

"I didn't know him that much, I just knew him and Jalen were good friends," Smith said. "Just hearing that trade, it was big."

How much Smith can learn from Brown and how big the Smith-Brown combo can be remains to be seen, but there's plenty of reason for excitement in Philadelphia.

Related Content

news

Darius Leonard 'fell out of love' with football in 2021, spent time improving mental health in offseason

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard revealed he was fighting a significant mental health battle while also attempting to play through the pain of a nagging ankle injury, hindering his performance and negatively affecting his mental state in a profound manner.

news

Steelers to have second round of interviews for vacant general manager job

Pittsburgh will have a second round of interviews for its vacant GM job. Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek are among those who are scheduled to meet with the Steelers again.

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in minor automobile crash, did not sustain serious injuries

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car crash Wednesday in Dallas, but did not sustain serious injuries.

news

Chargers sign former Broncos CB Bryce Callahan

Cornerback Bryce Callahan is staying in the AFC West and signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Wednesday.

news

Patriots UDFA QB D'Eriq King could play 'receiver, quarterback, running back'

After drafting Mac Jones in the 2021 first round, the Patriots picked QB Bailey Zappe in the sixth and also added Miami QB D'Eriq King as an undrafted free agent. But King could see reps at quarterback, running back and/or wide receiver.

news

Tyrann Mathieu on homecoming with Saints: 'I knew where I wanted to be'

Former Chiefs All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is excited to return to his home state to play for the Saints, and just as amped to be a part of a defense that he says pops "off the screen."

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects 'fierce' QB competition between Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin explained the trials and tribulations of having a competition among three quarterbacks and how he expects his veteran QBs to handle a rookie in the mix during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 4

The Houston Texans added some depth to the QB room with the signing of former Tennessee Titans reserve Kevin Hogan.

news

Jalen Hurts excited to resume role as Eagles' starter at quarterback: 'It's my team'

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remains the presumed starting quarterback in Philadelphia following the 2022 NFL Draft. Hurts told reporters Wednesday he's ready to lead his team.

news

Cowboys' Stephen Jones: Tyler Smith to compete at left guard, is future Tyron Smith replacement

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones says first-round pick Tyler Smith's immediate future will be at left guard, and is expected to take over the left tackle position in the future.

news

Lions GM Brad Holmes 'was just in love with' WR Jameson Williams, wanted security of fifth-year option

Lions general manager Brad Holmes details what led to Detroit using a first-round pick on wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is still recovering from an ACL tear he sustained in January.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW