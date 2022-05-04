Around the NFL

Jalen Hurts excited to resume role as Eagles' starter at quarterback: 'It's my team'

Published: May 04, 2022 at 04:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jalen Hurts has made it to May and remains the Philadelphia Eagles' presumed starting quarterback.

With just one full season under his belt amid some roster turnover, Hurts hasn't yet received a satisfactory amount of playing time to prove his long-term viability. It's been a busy offseason for the Eagles, but while general manager Howie Roseman upgraded at a number of positions, Philadelphia understandably did not acquire a replacement for Hurts.

Though they didn't see him didn't light it up through the air like, say, Justin Herbert, the Eagles also seem to like what they got out of Hurts in 2021, a season in which Philadelphia surprised the football world by earning a wild-card berth. With this in mind and a lack of additions to the quarterback room, it's Hurts' show to run in 2022.

"That's what they say," Hurts said Wednesday. "You know what I'm saying, like, it's understood, you know. It's my opportunity. It's my team. That's pretty much what it is, you know? It's my team. So I'm ready to go."

Instead of spending multiple first-round picks on fellow inexperienced youngsters for Philadelphia's offense, Roseman moved one to New Orleans in exchange for valuable future capital. Then the GM ignored outside doubts of Hurts and instead opted to acquire a weapon with whom Hurts will work in 2022.

A.J. Brown is one of a handful of new guys in town, and will team with DeVonta Smith to create quite a receiving duo for Hurts.

"He's always been an excellent player since I've known him in college," Hurts said of Brown, who arrived via trade with the Titans during the first round of the draft and consequently received a massive contract extension. "Always had the ability to make plays with the ball in hands, use his body, box out defenders, break tackles. He's a great addition to a great receiving room we have now, and I'm excited."

Philadelphia struggled significantly when almost forcibly throwing the ball in 2021, then morphed into a run-first offense that ended up leading the league in rushing and helped the Eagles secure their surprising playoff berth. Bolstering the receiving corps should help bring more balance to their attack, as should another year of NFL experience under Hurts' belt and one season of time spent working with coach Nick Sirianni.

"I think everything improves when you do it more and you're more efficient. I think that'll settle itself," Hurts said of Philadelphia's passing game. … "A word for me has been consistency. That's my whole entire approach coming into year three: being consistent.

"I look back on last year knowing that there were games where I played at a very high level and then there were games where it wasn't the same. I think consistency in this league is everything. Ultimately, the work is being put in now, but that's what we're chasing and that's what I'm chasing. I think consistency can make it become elite."

What appeared to be an aging mess of a roster just 18 months ago now stands as one of the more promising groups in the NFL. Hurts might not be the sole headliner of the group, but he's certainly one of a few faces that also includes the likes of Brown and Smith.

"I think this is an exciting time to be an Eagle," Hurts said. "I think coming off of the things we were able to accomplish and overcome last year, I think there's a lot to look forward to. Just knowing that, for me, one thing I've been telling the guys is the foundation has been set. The standard has been set. The only direction is to climb."

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 4

The Houston Texans added some depth to the QB room with the signing of former Tennessee Titans reserve Kevin Hogan.

news

Cowboys' Stephen Jones: Tyler Smith to compete at left guard, is future Tyron Smith replacement

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones says first-round pick Tyler Smith's immediate future will be at left guard, and is expected to take over the left tackle position in the future.

news

Lions GM Brad Holmes 'was just in love with' WR Jameson Williams, wanted security of fifth-year option

Lions general manager Brad Holmes details what led to Detroit using a first-round pick on wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is still recovering from an ACL tear he sustained in January.

news

Saquon Barkley 'glad' Giants drafted Evan Neal, who shocked him at first glance

The Giants' selection of Evan Neal in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was an exciting pick for star RB Saquon Barkley, who remarked on the offensive tackle's stature when first seeing him.

news

Giants excited to get Kadarius Toney involved in offense after rumors of shopping WR

Just a week ago, Kadarius Toney seemed to be on his way out of New York. Now, the Giants' new leadership duo of general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll sound eager to include Toney in their plans for 2022.

news

NFL announces five games for 2022 International Series

The NFL announced the matchups for the five regular-season games of the 2022 International Series, including a Seahawks-Buccaneers contest on Nov. 13 at 9:30 am. ET at Allianz Arena -- home of FC Bayern Munich -- which marks the league's first regular-season game ever in Germany.

news

Texans HC Lovie Smith's plan for Derek Stingley Jr.: 'Go up against every opponent's No. 1 receiver'

The selection of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 3 overall was stunning to many, but Houston head coach Lovie Smith had a plan in mind, which he let his newest CB know about in a moment caught by NFL Films.

news

Giants HC Brian Daboll on what he wants out of Daniel Jones: 'I want him to not be afraid of consequences and pull the trigger'

A huge season lies ahead for Giants QB Daniel Jones, and new head coach Brian Daboll believes Danny Dimes being "himself" and not worrying about the "consequences" will help in his development.

news

Titans' Ryan Tannehill 'shocked' by A.J. Brown trade, doesn't think it's his job to mentor Malik Willis

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill gave his thoughts on the team drafting QB Malik Willis and trading away WR A.J. Brown.

news

NFL announces hiring of 10 new on-field officials for 2022 season

The NFL announced on Tuesday the hiring of 10 new on-field game officials for the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 3

The Steelers are bolstering their defensive backfield with a veteran safety from the NFC. Damontae Kazee signed a one-year deal with the club after stints with the Falcons and Cowboys.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW