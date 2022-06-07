Around the NFL

Nick Sirianni 'noticing a big difference' in Jalen Hurts ahead of Eagles QB's third season

Jun 07, 2022
Jalen Hurts continues to navigate a pivotal offseason as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is out to prove he's the franchise's future.

Hurts spent his second pro season as the Eagles starter in 2021, but despite proclamations from the team's brass, questions have swirled about whether the 23-year-old is the long-term solution under center. Thus far, coach Nick Sirianni has liked what he's seen from Hurts during offseason workouts.

"I'm noticing a big difference," he told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio. "What I see is a crisper ball. The accuracy I've been very pleased with. You can just see him taking strides every single day with his accuracy because of the fundamentals he has with his feet and his upper body."

Hurts has spent the offseason working on his mechanics to help improve accuracy and quicken his release. It's also the first time that Hurts is working in the same system for consecutive seasons since high school.

"That's been very pivotal going into the offseason ... just being decisive out there on the field, knowing pretty much where I'm going to go with the ball based off the look that they give me," Hurts said. "There's a natural maturation there, as I've always talked about."

Hurts threw for 3,144 yards and 16 TDs with nine INTs in his first season as the full-time starter. With the dual-threat quarterback under center, Philly leaned on the ground game as it pushed toward a playoff spot down the stretch. The club averaged 200 passing yards per game, good for 25th in the NFL.

"We want that to come up," Sirianni noted of the passing ranking.

The Eagles traded for stud receiver A.J. Brown to pair with DeVonta Smith this offseason, hoping to jumpstart the passing attack in Hurts' third season.

Philly has built a playoff-caliber team. Now it's on Hurts to deliver.

"It's my job to just go out there and play point guard," Hurts said. "Distribute the ball, get the playmakers the ball, and my plays will come."

