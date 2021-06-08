State of the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts' time is now

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts. I thought it was weird during the offseason when some people on NFL Twitter wondered if the Eagles should look at a quarterback. I found this highly disrespectful to Jalen. I'll be completely transparent, here; I'm a big Jalen Hurts guy. I thought he was amazing during the final games last year, especially when you consider what the Eagles were working with on the offensive line and at the wide receiver position. I'll still contend he didn't fumble that ball against the Dallas Cowboys. And not just because it cost me a couple of fantasy football championships. But this isn't just about fantasy football adulation. I advocated for teams -- especially teams like the Bears -- to draft him last April. Jalen had 300-plus passing yards in back-to-back games in Weeks 15-16. His rushing was on point. And I already mentioned his rally against the Arizona Cardinals. There is a reason why the Eagles felt comfortable enough to trade Wentz to Indianapolis and roll with Jalen.

Now, I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't acknowledge rumors of the Eagles' interest in Deshaun Watson﻿. That said, it sounds like something that makes for great morning television in June but is hard to imagine actually playing out in the coming months. And maybe you can go ahead and "Old Takes Exposed" me later on for this, but I expect Jalen to be the Eagles' starting quarterback in Week 1. I don't know why we even need to address it. Oh, that's right -- it's because the internet is stupid.

Projected 2021 MVP: Hurts. Again, I hate to just put this on the quarterback, but Sirianni is the only one basically guaranteed a gig in 2022. Jalen has to prove he can be an effective quarterback in this league. And if he can play well this season, the Eagles are going to play well.