State of the 2021 Kansas City Chiefs: Lombardi or bust for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl was supposed to be Patrick's coronation last season as the best quarterback in the game. Kind of like when Hogan faced The Rock in WrestleMania X8. I'm not sure we got the double-turn of Brady becoming the good guy and Patrick becoming the heel during the Super Bowl (though it was a home game for Brady). But life didn't imitate art because Brady ended up winning the game and keeping his status as the best to ever do it. At least for one season.

Mahomes is 37-8 since becoming the starter for Kansas City in 2018. He is one of just three quarterbacks with at least 10 wins in each of the last three seasons -- Brady and Russell Wilson being the others. He's second in passing yards over that time (behind Matt Ryan) and first with 114 passing touchdowns. He's awesome is pretty much what I'm trying to get at.

Projected 2021 MVP: Mahomes. I was going to try to do something cute and pick the offensive line or something like that. Especially with the way the Super Bowl shook out. But even with Mahomes running for his football life in that game, he made some plays that really could have changed the tide if he had gotten a few breaks. So this clearly comes down to Mahomes and what he can do.

One more Mahomes fun fact: Mahomes was the fifth quarterback in NFL history with at least 14 wins and 300 passing yards per game in a season. The others were Aaron Rodgers (2011), Tom Brady (2007), Kurt Warner (2001) and Dan Marino (1984). All of those other dudes won the MVP award. Mahomes did not. Because the only person NFL writers love more than Mahomes is Rodgers.

2021 breakout star: L'Jarius Sneed, defensive back. The Chiefs get so much praise for what they do offensively, so it figures nobody noticed when Sneed was an absolute stud during his rookie season. It's like being a small indie band crushing it on a side stage at Coachella, while The Killers are crushing it on the main stage. (I don't know why The Killers were my go-to band here, but they are great). Sneed lines up all over the field. He can get to the quarterback, as he had two sacks and three quarterback pressures. But he was great in coverage, too, limiting quarterbacks to a passer rating of 54.2, the third-lowest among nearest defenders with a minimum of 40 targets, according to Pro Football Focus. And he missed time last year (seven games). He's going to be even better this season.