State of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers: Can Brandon Staley lift talented roster into NFL playoffs?

Projected 2021 MVP: Joey Bosa, edge. One of the most exciting things to look forward to this season is Staley working with Bosa, who has been one of the best players in the game when healthy. Bosa led the Chargers with 7.5 sacks last year, but missed four games with a concussion and shin injury. He has missed at least four games in three of his five NFL seasons. But when he's on the field, he's dominant. Bosa had 12.5 sacks in 2017 and 11.5 sacks in '19, his two full seasons in the NFL. And Staley's defense was first in the league last year. This could be a year when we see Bosa emerge as the best in the game. Kind of like when Leonardo DiCaprio went from being the guy from Growing Pains and Poison Ivy to the guy in The Basketball Diaries and Titanic.

2021 breakout star: Tyron Johnson, receiver. I feel like we do this every year with Chargers receivers. Keenan Allen is truly one of the best in the game, and perhaps, one of the most overlooked superstars. But we're always looking for that Dick Grayson-like sidekick. While Mike Williams will be talked about a lot, I'm looking forward to seeing Johnson. A former practice squad receiver who quietly developed some chemistry with Herbert. He had 20 receptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns last year. And he was called out by Staley in this press conference. No, in a good way. Remember, TJ was the club leader in air yards per target! According to Next Gen Stats, Herbert threw 11 deep-pass touchdowns (20-plus air yards) last year, which was tied for third in the league. That's on a Russell Wilson/Patrick Mahomes/Aaron Rodgers level.