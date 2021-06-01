State of the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady and Co. aim to go back-to-back

Head coach: Bruce Arians. I'm not sure we can be friends if you weren't happy for my guy Bruce last season. There are a lot of great coaches in the NFL who deserve to win a Super Bowl, but I was especially pleased seeing Arians hoist the Lombardi Trophy this past February. He had this long, storied career as an assistant coach, but for a while, it looked like he would never get a chance to serve as a head man. When Chuck Pagano's cancer diagnosis forced Arians into the big chair, he was selected as Coach of the Year. An honor he doubled down on two years later as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. After hanging up the whistle following the 2017 campaign, Bruce was amazing as a game analyst for CBS, but he just couldn't stay away from the sideline. And now he's out there living his best life. Swigging beers in a victory parade. Getting inked up. I don't know, man -- I don't think there's anybody out there enjoying himself more. And Arians seems like the perfect leader for this collection of talent on the field.

Quarterback: Tom Brady. I always seem to run into people who want to tell me why Tom is NOT the G.O.A.T. Like anybody could switch franchises in the midst of a global pandemic -- with unprecedented restrictions on team activities -- and promptly collect a seventh ring for his collection. Yes, he was surrounded by talent. He was also 43 freaking years old. And the Bucs had posted three straight losing seasons before Brady's arrival. Like, what are we doing here? I like to carry myself with a personal level of politeness, but sometimes it gets tested when people try to debunk TB12's greatness. I could spend the rest of this file explaining, point by point, why Brady's the G.O.A.T., but what's the point? What really is left to be said? How many of the all-time greats in NFL history won Super Bowls with one franchise and then left to do it with another? ﻿Joe Montana﻿ got the Chiefs to the AFC title game. OK, ﻿Peyton Manning﻿ sort of did it. He was the starting quarterback of the Super Bowl 50 champion Broncos, but even ﻿Trent Dilfer﻿ had more big-time throws in his Super Bowl win than Manning did in his final NFL game. And I don't mean to use this space as an opportunity to bash Manning while putting Brady over, but Brady was out there like a dude half his age, dealing in that blowout win over ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' Chiefs. You can't deny this. I mean, some of you will. Because haters gonna hate. But he's the best.

Projected 2021 MVP: Devin White, linebacker. While Brady got all the headlines -- understandably so, considering he is the G.O.A.T. -- White really announced his presence during the title run. His Super Bowl interception of Mahomes didn't exactly put the game away, as the Bucs already had it in the bag, but it was the perfect finishing move. Like dropping a Rock Bottom on Mahomes and Co. Devin was a second-team All-Pro last year, and it feels like he's about to become one of the best players in the league. Not just players at his position -- best players overall.

2021 breakout star: Tristan Wirfs, right tackle. It's not easy for a lineman to break out. Pancakes don't earn fantasy points. But I want to take a moment in this VIPs section to shine the spotlight on Wirfs, who played every single offensive snap for Tampa last season, from Week 1 through the Super Bowl. It's one thing to expect Brady to roll down to Florida and do the job -- he's the greatest for a reason, after all -- but I think we're kind of overlooking how impressive Wirfs was during his rookie season, and how big a role the offensive line played in that Super Bowl run. I mean, just look at the duress Mahomes was forced to play under during that game. So, how does Wirfs break out in Year 2? A Pro Bowl nod feels quite doable.