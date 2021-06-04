State of the 2021 New Orleans Saints: How will Sean Payton navigate life after Drew Brees?

Head coach: Sean Payton. I've always liked Sean Payton. And I've long considered him one of the top coaches in the NFL. OK, as a Bears fan, I was kind of annoyed when he "borrowed" a trick play Chicago ran against him in the Wild Card Round (it failed) and ran it the following week against Tampa Bay (it obviously worked), but this is what makes him one of the best, right? All that said, it's worth noting that when you peer up into the Superdome rafters and see that "World Champions" banner, it's hard not to think that 2009 was a while ago. And it reminds me of an exchange between Linus Caldwell (Matt Damon) and Bruce Willis in Ocean's Twelve in the midst of the faux Julia Roberts hijinks. In a winking reference to the time that has passed since Roberts' lone Academy Award win for Erin Brockovich, Caldwell quips, "That little statue on the mantel starts smirking at you after a while -- you know what I'm saying?" The Saints' first and only Super Bowl-winning season was undeniably epic ... but that was a dozen years ago. I'm not even sure if Twitter was a thing back then. There comes a time where you have to stop living in the past and prove what you've got today. And now, in the wake of Drew Brees' retirement, Payton has to do it without his gridiron soulmate. Which, to me, is kind of exciting. I'm not saying Brees was holding Payton back. But it does feel like the coach has more freedom now -- for better or worse -- than he has in years. I'm fascinated to see what he's going to do with a new quarterback. Of course, this doesn't always go well. Remember what happened with Bill Belichick and The Patriot Way last season after Tom Brady departed to collect another ring in Tampa? When a true icon at the game's most important position exits stage, the resulting void is gargantuan. Who'll fill it in the Big Easy? Well ...