State of the 2021 Carolina Panthers: Sam Darnold, Matt Rhule must take next step together

Head coach: Matt Rhule. As I alluded earlier, Rhule's resume pegs him as a program-builder. And the Panthers are committed to him, having just given him a seven-year contract last year. You don't hire Gordon Ramsay to cater your dinner, then begin chirping at him when he's just getting started; you have to give him some time to do this thing. Similarly, we need to give Rhule a chance to work here. (Though I don't think Rhule is going to yell at you.) I thought the coach did pretty well, considering the injuries, the disappointment of Teddy Bridgewater (who I really wanted to succeed) at QB and a total rebuild on defense. Even taking all that into account, the Panthers were competitive, and it never felt like Rhule was out of his element. Aside from a couple of rough patches (the season finale against the Saints kind of got out of hand, and the Bucs ran roughshod over Carolina in the second half in Week 10), the Panthers were that annoying team that just hung around and pestered the better squads. I want to see where Rhule goes from here -- not that my opinion matters in Charlotte, anyway.

Quarterback: Sam Darnold. Full disclosure: I'm a huge Sam Darnold guy. I have been, going all the way back to his time at San Clemente High School, right down the road from me here in Southern California. I can objectively say that Darnold was not well served in New York, with then-Jets coach Adam Gase doing the former No. 3 overall pick no favors. Now, we don't have to look far for an example of a player who enjoyed a career renaissance after leaving Gase; Ryan Tannehill struggled under Gase in Miami, then became a stud in Tennessee. That said, even as an ardent Darnold supporter, I have to acknowledge that Darnold is now out of excuses, playing for a great coach (yeah, I said it) and a great offensive coordinator (Joe Brady) on a roster teeming with talent. Sam will either prove he's the quarterback we thought he was when he was with the USC Trojans (or San Clemente Tritons) or slide into a long career as a backup who elicits the I had no idea he was still in the league response when he gets into a game nine years from now.

Carolina's coaching staff obviously believes in him; we can see this not just in the decision to trade a second-round pick for him, but also in the decision to pass on QB prospect Justin Fields with the eighth overall choice in the draft. As Rhule said on the Rich Eisen Show: "I love those guys and I think that they're gonna be great NFL players. I just think for us, when we got Sam and knowing he's 23 years old, just turned 24, we just felt like Sam plus another player would be better for the team overall."

I hope Rhule is right. (Although he jumped the gun a bit on Darnold's 24th birthday, which is coming this weekend, on June 5.) And I hope this isn't a situation that causes Panthers fans to look back with regret in the future.

Projected 2021 MVP: Christian McCaffrey. Look, I know plenty of fantasy enthusiasts got a kick out of scooping Mike Davis off waivers last year after McCaffrey suffered an early-season high ankle sprain. Davis put up numbers in McCaffrey's place, even looking good enough at times that you began to wonder if the Panthers really missed CMC at all. Well, maybe not you -- but the running backs aren't important people were out there.