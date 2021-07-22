State of the 2021 Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen's team ready to take next step?

Get even more out of Stefon Diggs? I mean, is that possible? Diggs was everything you could ever want when you trade a first-round pick for a receiver. I mean, think of the receivers who were traded for first-round picks in recent years. You had Odell Beckham Jr., Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins and ... oops. Sorry. Not you, DeAndre. But Diggs was not to be outdone in 2020. He had 166 targets, 127 receptions and 1,535 yards (all led NFL). And all of that felt like it came in Week 16, when I lost one of my numerous fantasy football championship matchups (I went 0-6, by the way) as Diggs went off for 9/145/3. He was also the first player in the Super Bowl era to lead the league in receiving yards in his first season with a new team. It's true. I just looked it up (hat tip to NFL Research). I'm not sure he's going to duplicate those numbers in 2021, but there is no doubt Diggs should be mentioned with some of the best receivers in the game.

Develop a bell-cow running back? Although the better question might be, does it even matter? The Bills have Devin Singletary, a player I liked a lot coming off his rookie season in 2019. Then they drafted Zack Moss in 2020. And yet, their best goal-line back was Josh Allen, who had as many rushing touchdowns (8) as the team's running backs combined. Singletary led the Bills in carries (156) and rushing yards (687), with Moss behind him. Singletary went from averaging 5.1 yards per carry in 2019 to 4.4 in 2020. However, the Bills' backs are tough runners. They averaged 3.1 yards after contact per carry, which tied for seventh most in the NFL.

Fun fact: The Bills might want to feature Moss a bit more in 2021. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry in games when he had at least 10 carries. He went for 3.7 per carry in games when he had fewer than 10 rushes. So maybe give him a few more carries? I'm also saying this because I'm drafting Moss a lot in fantasy leagues.

Get the defense back to being dominant? The Bills allowed 7.2 more points per game in 2020 than they did in 2019. Not that the defense was terrible in 2020, mind you. The Bills ranked second in points allowed in 2019 (16.2) but were in the middle of the pack last season (23.4). They allowed the third-most points of any 2020 playoff team (only the Titans and Browns allowed more). However, they did tighten it up in the second half of the year. Buffalo allowed 8.2 fewer points per game after the Week 11 bye.