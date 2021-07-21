NFL's best wide receivers heading into 2021 season? Analysts reveal gold, silver, bronze picks

Total points: 63 (1st: 17; 2nd: 6; 3rd: 0)





Judy Battista: The NFL is so flush with great receivers that we could put together a second podium with those who didn't make our medal stand. Davante Adams would still be at the top. He is coming off one of the greatest seasons in NFL history, with 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns. In only 14 games. No wonder Aaron Rodgers, who clearly isn't thrilled with everyone in Green Bay, wrote Adams a note last season to tell the receiver how important he is to him.