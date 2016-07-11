NFL Summer Games, wide receiver: Antonio Brown claims gold

Nobody could shut down Antonio Brown last year. Well, outside of Michael Vick, that is. (Seriously, Vick became the world's first shutdown quarterback.) But Brown is absolutely the best when Big Ben is healthy. And he was still really good for the Oklahoma guy. What is his name, again? Landry Jones. He was still good for him. The only game you needed to see from Brown was what he did to the Broncos in the playoffs. Sorry, the fantasy football playoffs. It was Week 15. I remember peeps on Twitter asking me if they should bench Brown because Chris Harris Jr. was a tough matchup. And I laughed my head off. Are you kidding me? You never bench a guy like Brown. So what did he do? Sixteen receptions for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns.