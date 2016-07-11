Analysis

NFL Summer Games, wide receiver: Antonio Brown claims gold

Published: Jul 11, 2016

American football isn't an Olympic sport -- yet. But with the world's best athletes set to compete in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, we thought we'd get in on the fun by holding a medal competition at nine key positions. NFL Media analysts ranked the top three players at each spot, with points assigned accordingly -- three points for each first-place ranking, two for each second-place ranking and one for each third-place ranking. The points were totaled, resulting in final gold-, silver- and bronze-medal finishers. Below, you'll find the results -- and each analyst's individual ballot -- at wide receiver.

The Wide Receiver Podium

GOLD MEDAL:Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers (60 total points)

SILVER MEDAL:Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants (27)

BRONZE MEDAL:Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (24)

Also receiving votes:DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans (7 total points); Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys (2); A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals (2); Brandon Marshall, New York Jets (2); Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers (1); Allen Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (1).

Analyst Ballots

Gil Brandt: 1) Julio Jones 2) Antonio Brown 3) Allen Robinson

Jones, in all probability, will be the first NFL player to reach 2,000 receiving yards in a single season. Brown might be the best route runner and most dependable pass catcher around. The athletic Robinson has size and leaping ability; he gives opponents fits and is just scratching the surface as to how good he can become.

Willie McGinest: 1) Antonio Brown 2) Odell Beckham Jr. 3) Julio Jones

Pound for pound, Brown is the best receiver in the league. He can run every route and plays much bigger than his 5-foot-10, 181-pound frame. OBJ is another great route runner and has the best hands in the game. Jones' size, speed and power make him unstoppable. I believe he's the most physical receiver in the NFL.

Gregg Rosenthal: 1) Antonio Brown 2) Julio Jones 3) Odell Beckham Jr.

The variety of dominant No. 1 receivers stands out, and my "podium" didn't even include A.J. Green, DeAndre Hopkins or Dez Bryant. It is somehow comforting that it is not all about size and strength at the position. Brown is the best at his position because of all his other skills.

Charley Casserly: 1) Antonio Brown 2) Odell Beckham Jr. 3) Julio Jones

You can't deny Antonio Brown's production over the last two years. He can do it all as a receiver. Beckham has more talent, and if his production continues to rise, he should be the best receiver in football. There is no CB in the NFL who can cover him one-on-one. I can't forget about Julio Jones, though. He is an excellent deep threat with consistent production.

Nate Burleson: 1) Antonio Brown 2) DeAndre Hopkins 3) Julio Jones

Brown's shiftiness and speed make him the best undersized receiver in this era -- and possibly of all time. Julio's strength and aggressive attitude allow him to overpower corners, while Hopkins' route-running ability and the size of his hands give him an advantage.

Elliot Harrison: 1) Antonio Brown 2) DeAndre Hopkins 3) Jordy Nelson

Odell Beckham Jr. certainly warrants mention, especially if Sterling Shepard or Victor Cruz can take pressure off of him going forward. Dez Bryant will be a machine with Tony Romo back. But I am happy with this list: a healthy Jordy Nelson, DeAndre Hopkins performing with anyone under center and Antonio Brown being the best player in the NFL. Julio Jones ... hmm.

Michael Robinson: 1) Odell Beckham Jr. 2) Antonio Brown 3) Julio Jones

Despite missing five games along the way, OBJ broke Randy Moss' record for most receiving yards (2,755) in a player's first two NFL seasons. His production and his entertaining style give him the slight advantage over AB and Julio.

Marcas Grant: 1) Antonio Brown 2) Odell Beckham Jr. 3) Julio Jones

This might be the most competitive position out there, but after three straight seasons with 110-plus catches, 1,400-plus yards and eight or more touchdowns, Brown gets the nod up top. Beckham and Jones, though, are right on his heels.

Shaun O'Hara: 1) Antonio Brown 2) Odell Beckham Jr. 3) Julio Jones

Brown is the best athlete on every field he steps onto, and it's incredible how open he gets, no matter the coverage. OBJ is so explosive and can change the game in one play. Jones is the most physically dominating receiver in the game following Megatron's exit.

Bucky Brooks: 1) Antonio Brown 2) Julio Jones 3) Odell Beckham Jr.

Brown has danced around defensive backs for the past three years as the best receiver in the game. He flirted with Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record in 2015, despite missing Big Ben for a handful of games. Brown could surpass the 2,000-yard mark as the Steelers' WR1 this year.

Conor Orr: 1) Antonio Brown 2) Odell Beckham Jr. 3) Brandon Marshall

Brandon Marshall is the Michael Phelps of this competition, storming back at the rigid age of 32 to thump his much younger competition.

Solomon Wilcots: 1) Antonio Brown 2) A.J. Green 3) Julio Jones

Brown is No. 1 to me because there's nothing he can't do on the field. Once he has the ball in his hands, no other receiver compares. Green is so sneaky-good, and he's been so consistent over his five-year career. Jones is phenomenal and still getting better.

Dave Dameshek: 1) Antonio Brown 2) Dez Bryant 3) Odell Beckham Jr.

Even when adjusted for generational advantages, Brown's 2013-15 run is the best three-year period in NFL history. Dez can only be stopped by injuries and weird catch rules.

Ike Taylor: 1) Antonio Brown 2) Odell Beckham Jr. 3) Brandon Marshall

AB's work ethic has launched his career to new heights. With a healthy quarterback, he'll have 1,800-plus yards again this season. OBJ is constantly making big plays while being double- and even triple-teamed. Brandon Marshall is as steady as they come and always comes down with the ball.

Adam Schein: 1) Julio Jones 2) Antonio Brown 3) DeAndre Hopkins

Jones is an absolute freak who enjoyed a monster 2015.

Alex Gelhar: 1) Antonio Brown 2) Odell Beckham Jr. 3) Julio Jones

There isn't a wide receiver better right now than Antonio Brown, and that's not up for debate. I opted for Beckham over Jones for the silver medal because OBJ was more dominant earlier in his career and remains an ascending player.

Brian Baldinger: 1) Antonio Brown 2) Odell Beckham Jr. 3) Julio Jones

Brown is the most difficult receiver to stop, while Beckham is one of the most exciting players in this league. There is an entertainment value to this game, and you never know when OBJ is going to make some ridiculous play.

Kevin Patra: 1) Antonio Brown 2) DeAndre Hopkins 3) Odell Beckham Jr.

Hopkins finally has a quarterback.

Eric Davis: 1) Antonio Brown 2) Julio Jones 3) Odell Beckham Jr.

AB is the best receiver in the game, from route running to his football IQ, and he doesn't drop passes. Jones is one of the most physically blessed players in the league and the heartbeat of the Falcons. OBJ gets the bronze because he's a young player, but he's on pace to be one of the greats.

Jamie Dukes: 1) Antonio Brown 2) Julio Jones 3) Odell Beckham Jr.

Brown and Beckham run the entire route tree and excel every time they touch the ball. Julio is so explosive and overpowers defenders.

Adam Rank: 1) Antonio Brown 2) Odell Beckham Jr. 3) Julio Jones

Nobody could shut down Antonio Brown last year. Well, outside of Michael Vick, that is. (Seriously, Vick became the world's first shutdown quarterback.) But Brown is absolutely the best when Big Ben is healthy. And he was still really good for the Oklahoma guy. What is his name, again? Landry Jones. He was still good for him. The only game you needed to see from Brown was what he did to the Broncos in the playoffs. Sorry, the fantasy football playoffs. It was Week 15. I remember peeps on Twitter asking me if they should bench Brown because Chris Harris Jr. was a tough matchup. And I laughed my head off. Are you kidding me? You never bench a guy like Brown. So what did he do? Sixteen receptions for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

I'm also going with OBJ because he's one of the few dudes in the world who could have 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns and still have it be considered a disappointment. Crazy. But really, I'm wondering if people are going to start to treat OBJ the way Josh Norman did in Week 15, to really get under his skin.

And Julio is great. That's my analysis -- he's just a pretty good player.

