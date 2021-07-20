AFC North training camp preview: Odell Beckham primed for comeback; who will back up Big Ben?

Location: Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, Maryland





Most important position battle: Linebacker. First off, there is pressure on former first-rounder Patrick Queen to be a better coverage defender than he was as a rookie in 2020. That's undeniable. Having gotten that out of the way, we must look at the position next to Queen, which appears to be at least somewhat up for grabs between L.J. Fort and Malik Harrison. The latter logged just two regular-season games in which he played at least 50 percent of the defensive snaps last season, but as a 2020 third-round pick, he'll be expected to take a larger role before long. The Ravens' system of drafting to replace key players has worked out more often than not, and Harrison is next in line to be tested to see if he can follow in the footsteps of other productive defenders. While Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's running backs carry the offense, the Ravens have remained competitive because they've fielded a top-10 defense in each of the last three seasons. Linebacker play is a key component of this success, and it might just be time for Harrison to ascend.





Newcomer to know/key player returning from injury: Rashod Bateman, receiver. It's no secret the Ravens simply haven't been good enough through the air. Folks trying to decode this puzzle have pointed to a lack of weapons at receiver, and the Ravens responded by selecting Bateman with the 27th overall pick, teaming him with Marquise Brown, Devin Duvernay and new veteran arrival Sammy Watkins. That means expectations for Bateman's first training camp will be high -- but if minicamp served as any indicator, Bateman could be more productive than recent additions out of the gate. After Jackson publicly said opponents "know what we're doing" on offense, the Ravens will need to be more versatile than they've been in recent years if they hope to regain the AFC North crown. Bateman could significantly figure into this necessary evolution.





Other subplots to track:





Baltimore had a tough time replacing eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda at right guard last season, but the team shouldn't have to worry about the position in 2021, thanks to the arrival of veteran Kevin Zeitler. The Ravens will, however, need to be shown they can trust the center. Bradley Bozeman is moving there, and hopefully he'll be able to deliver snaps more consistently than Matt Skura was able to in 2020. They'll also have to figure out who's starting at left guard. August should help them establish a necessary rapport among the trio of blockers.

A massive question mark exists at tackle. Ronnie Stanley is still on his way back from a severe ankle injury, and Orlando Brown forced his way out of town. That leaves one position to address, and perhaps two, at least temporarily. Alejandro Villanueva should fill the void on the right side, but Baltimore will be hurting if Stanley isn't back in time. That might mean an early appearance from 2020 third-rounder Tyre Phillips.

Two quick notes to point out: Safety remains ho-hum for the Ravens. Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott are serviceable (Clark being the better of the two), but Baltimore doesn't have the kind of playmaking, game-changing type it once consistently pursued. And the Ravens haven't been as effective as they once were at tight end since trading Hayden Hurst last March. The offseason didn't see significant additions at either position, so if you're looking for an area of need, there are two candidates.



