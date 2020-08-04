Around the NFL

Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 12:34 PM

Roundup: Browns DT Andrew Billings opts out of 2020 season

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A third Cleveland Browns player has opted out of the 2020 season.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings was placed on the Reserve/Opt-Out list Tuesday, the team announced.

Billings signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract this offseason, which included a $1.5 million signing bonus. The entire deal will toll to 2021.

Players who voluntarily opt out of the season will receive a $150,000 salary advance and their contract will toll. A player deemed high-risk would receive a $350,000 stipend with no offset and an accrued/credited season with his contract tolling. It is not yet clear if Billings is considered high-risk.

The 25-year-old spent the past four seasons in Cincinnati after becoming a fourth-round pick in 2016. Billings missed his entire rookie campaign due to a knee injury. In his three seasons on the field, he compiled 3.5 sacks and 80 tackles.

Billings becomes the latest in a string of defensive tackles to opt-out this season. Thus far, nine DTs have decided not to play in 2020.

Players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to opt out of the season.

Billings joins guard Drew Forbes and offensive tackle Drake Dorbeck as Browns players who have opted out.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Tuesday:

  • The Giants announced they have re-signed outside linebacker Markus Golden, who led the team with 10 sacks in 2019. New York placed an unrestricted free-agent tender on Golden following the draft and regained exclusive rights to his services for the 2020 season when he had yet to sign with another team by the first day of training camp.
  • Former Seahawks and Lions pass rusher and current free agent Ezekiel Ansah is going through a physical and COVID-19 testing with the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Ansah spent the 2019 season in Seattle, after playing his first six in Detroit, and recorded 2.5 sacks in 11 games. Rapoport added a deal isn't done between him and San Francisco, but the reigning NFC champs get a first look at the former Pro Bowler.

