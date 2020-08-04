Roundup: Browns DT Andrew Billings opts out of 2020 season

A third Cleveland Browns player has opted out of the 2020 season.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings was placed on the Reserve/Opt-Out list Tuesday, the team announced.

Billings signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract this offseason, which included a $1.5 million signing bonus. The entire deal will toll to 2021.

Players who voluntarily opt out of the season will receive a $150,000 salary advance and their contract will toll. A player deemed high-risk would receive a $350,000 stipend with no offset and an accrued/credited season with his contract tolling. It is not yet clear if Billings is considered high-risk.

The 25-year-old spent the past four seasons in Cincinnati after becoming a fourth-round pick in 2016. Billings missed his entire rookie campaign due to a knee injury. In his three seasons on the field, he compiled 3.5 sacks and 80 tackles.

Billings becomes the latest in a string of defensive tackles to opt-out this season. Thus far, nine DTs have decided not to play in 2020.

Players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to opt out of the season.

Billings joins guard Drew Forbes and offensive tackle Drake Dorbeck as Browns players who have opted out.

