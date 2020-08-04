Lions say Matthew Stafford had false-positive COVID-19 test 

Matthew Stafford did test positive for COVID-19 after all.

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that the starting quarterback had a false-positive test that forced him onto the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Detroit cornerback Justin Coleman, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, was also activated on Tuesday.

"Today we removed Matthew Stafford from the COVID-IR list and onto the active roster," the team said in a statement. "As a result of a false-positive test result, he was forced due to NFL/NFLPA protocols to sit out until he received two negative tests. His testing sequence for the pre-entry period was: negative, negative, false-positive. The next three tests were all negative. To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a False-Positive. Also, all of Matthew's family have been tested and everyone is negative."

Per the NFL protocols, players needed three negative tests to enter the facility for training camp. Stafford's false-positive came on his third test, according to the team, which would have been taken Friday.

He was placed on the COVID-19 list Saturday. It was not known at the time whether the 32-year-old had tested positive or had come in close contact with someone who had contracted the virus.