Lions QB Matthew Stafford placed on reserve/COVID-19 list 

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Placement on the list means Stafford has had close contact with someone who has contracted the novel coronavirus or he has tested positive for COVID-19, which teams do not divulge.

The second NFL quarterback placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after the Falcons' Danny Etling, Stafford is the initial starting quarterback to be placed.

A model of consistency for much of his career, Stafford had his streak of 136 consecutive starts snapped last season due to a back injury. Without him, Detroit went 0-8 to end the season.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is a temporary injured reserve due to the ongoing coronavirus.