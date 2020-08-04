Jaguars activate QB Gardner Minshew off reserve/COVID-19 list

Gardner Minshew's stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list didn't last long.

The team announced Tuesday that the starting quarterback has been activated from the list. Safety Andrew Wingard also came off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Corner D.J. Hayden was taken off the physically unable to perform list.

The news means Minshew is able to resume football activities.

On a conference call Tuesday, Minshew told reporters that he did not contract COVID-19, joking, "It took one look at me and ran the other way. That's probably in its best interest."

Minshew was placed on the list on Sunday. He was required to be medically cleared in order to be activated.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is used for any player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or comes in close contact with someone who contracted the virus. The NFL does not specify which camp a player falls into when going on the list.