Around the NFL

Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 08:43 AM

Jaguars activate QB Gardner Minshew off reserve/COVID-19 list

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Gardner Minshew's stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list didn't last long.

The team announced Tuesday that the starting quarterback has been activated from the list. Safety Andrew Wingard also came off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Corner D.J. Hayden was taken off the physically unable to perform list.

The news means Minshew is able to resume football activities.

On a conference call Tuesday, Minshew told reporters that he did not contract COVID-19, joking, "It took one look at me and ran the other way. That's probably in its best interest."

Minshew was placed on the list on Sunday. He was required to be medically cleared in order to be activated.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is used for any player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or comes in close contact with someone who contracted the virus. The NFL does not specify which camp a player falls into when going on the list.

Minshew's brief stint is a great sign as the Jags continue the ramp-up portion of training camp.

Related Content

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass during an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers defeated the Titans 18-6. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Ben Roethlisberger: Elbow injury was first of a kind for QB

Ben Roethlisberger talked to the media for the fist time in close to a year Tuesday, and the Steelers quarterback detailed the elbow injury that sidelined his 2019 season.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) runs during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Cincinnati. The Patriots defeated Bengals 34-13. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Roundup: Browns DT Andrew Billings opts out of 2020 season

A third Cleveland Browns player has opted out of the 2020 season. Defensive tackle Andrew Billings was placed on the Reserve/Opt-Out list Tuesday, the team announced.
Bengals aiming to get contract done with RB Joe Mixon
news

Bengals aiming to get contract done with RB Joe Mixon

The Bengals want to keep Joe Mixon around for the long haul. With the running back set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin noted that he's gotten several big-time contracts done this time of year.
Goff not expecting Rams offense to change much with an OC
news

Goff not expecting Rams offense to change much with an OC

For the first time since Sean McVay took over the Rams, the team is employing an OC in Kevin O'Connell. QB Jared Goff noted that despite the addition, he doesn't expect much to change with O'Connell stepping in.
Signing bonus proration for opt-outs to be removed from '20 cap 
news

Signing bonus proration for opt-outs to be removed from '20 cap 

The NFL Management Council informed clubs that signing bonus proration -- not just unearned salary and bonuses -- will be removed from the 2020 cap immediately upon notification a player is opting out, per sources informed of the situation. 
Cardinals' Hopkins expects to become 'best friends' with Murray
news

Cardinals' Hopkins expects to become 'best friends' with Murray

After an unexpected trade to Arizona, DeAndre Hopkins hopes to create a special bond with Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, just as the star wideout had done with Deshaun Watson in Houston.
NFL, NFLPA have resolved all issues for 2020 CBA changes
news

NFL, NFLPA have resolved all issues for 2020 CBA changes

A deadline for NFL players to opt out of the 2020 season is Thursday, but later opt-out choices can be made related to medical or family circumstances.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) runs with the football during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Chicago. The Saints defeated the Bears 36-25. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater 'honored' to follow Cam Newton

Teddy Bridgewater is preparing to fill some big shoes in Carolina, but the new Panthers QB feels honored by the chance to step into the position Cam Newton once occupied.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) rushes during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans defeated the Chargers, 23-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Joey Bosa: Chargers defense wants 'game on our shoulders' in 2020

Joey Bosa is one of the key cogs among a talent-laden Chargers defense and believes L.A.'s D is "going to be dangerous."
New York Jets offensive guard Brian Winters (67) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears won 24-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Day after Jets release, G Brian Winters agrees to deal with Bills

Just a day after he was released in surprising fashion by the Jets, guard Brian Winters is signing with the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Jets release oft-injured wide receiver Quincy Enunwa
news

Jets release oft-injured wide receiver Quincy Enunwa

Once showing enough promise to warrant a $36 million extension, wideout Quincy Enunwa's injury-riddled days with New York have concluded as the Jets released him on Monday. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL