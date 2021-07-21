AFC South training camp preview: Will Julio Jones, Carson Wentz lift new teams? Trevor Lawrence hype!

Location: Houston Methodist Training Center, Houston





Most important position battle: Running back. The Texans' apparent general offseason strategy of just signing a whole bunch of guys is perhaps best illustrated by the running back room. Houston added not one but two former 1,000-yard rushers (Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay), along with a player who has averaged 88 touches over the past five seasons (﻿Rex Burkhead﻿), to a ground attack that already featured theoretical do-everything back David Johnson. Loading up on bodies is not a bad way to try to quickly improve (or at least patch up) a talent-poor roster, especially for a team dealing with an extreme dearth of draft capital. There's probably even room for at least three of these backs to contribute this season -- but the process of allocating snaps will begin in camp. Of the options, the 26-year-old Lindsay would seem to offer the most juice. Though the team is not committed to him beyond this year, Lindsay has a chance to establish himself as a part of whatever core the new Houston regime ends up trying to build.





Newcomer to know/key player returning from injury: Davis Mills, quarterback. The eighth QB off the board in 2021 -- and the 67th player drafted overall -- should probably not be looked to as a potential savior. The fact that Mills was also Houston's first pick of the year says so much, both about Mills' status as a bit of a lottery-ticket developmental prospect and the Texans' lack of franchise-building ammunition in 2021. And yet ... If Deshaun Watson﻿'s legal issues keep him from playing this season, or he stays away from camp, or he ends up traded elsewhere, Mills will only have Professional Bridge Tyrod Taylor and, um, Jeff Driskel standing between him and honest-to-god starter snaps. As unlikely as it might seem, a Gardner Minshew﻿-like rocket ride could theoretically begin in August for the ex-Stanford QB. The chances of this happening will go up if Mills can at least begin to earn enough trust from his coaches and teammates in camp to potentially be handed a spot start or two down the road, even if winning the job outright might not seem within reach.





Other subplots to track:







