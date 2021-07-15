NFC East training camp preview: New era for Eagles; Cowboys to bounce back with Dak Prescott?

Location: River Ridge Playing Fields, Oxnard, California





Most important position battle: Cornerback. There's a case to be made for other positions here, as new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn inherits a unit with competitions at all three levels. Considering the inexperience at cornerback, though, establishing a pecking order during training camp will be high on the to-do list. Trevon Diggs emerged last year as the Cowboys' most reliable CB, but with Chidobe Awuzie off to Cincinnati via free agency, a starting role on the outside is up for grabs along with the nickel back spot. Anthony Brown -- the longest-tenured CB on the roster -- might be the favorite to lock down the starting spot opposite Diggs, but the Cowboys used second- and third-round picks this year on Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright with hopes they can compete right away. Reggie Robinson is switching back from safety to corner in Year 2, while Jourdan Lewis and special teams ace C.J. Goodwin both return after being re-signed this offseason. An opportunity is there for one of these young DBs to separate themselves this summer, and the ability to create turnovers will be welcomed for a squad that had just 10 total interceptions last year (tied for 23rd in the league).





Newcomer to know/key player returning from injury: Dak Prescott, quarterback. A harrowing end to his 2020 season sets the table for an inspiring comeback for Prescott, who is returning from the gruesome leg injury that stopped everyone's heart in Dallas last October. Prescott's recovery appears to have been smooth thus far, and the Cowboys showed their confidence in the QB this offseason, signing him to a four-year, $160 million contract in March. Prescott rejoins an offense with plenty of weapons at his disposal. Amari Cooper (1,114), CeeDee Lamb (935) and Michael Gallup (843) nearly became the sixth team in NFL history to produce three 1,000-yard receivers in a season. And that was with Andy Dalton at the helm for most of the season. With some other key offensive players also returning from injury (more on that in a moment), the Cowboys are well-equipped to be one of the NFL's high-powered offenses. Perhaps no one will be more excited to see Dak back on the field than Mike McCarthy after enduring an unlucky first season as Cowboys coach.





Other subplots to track:



