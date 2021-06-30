2021 NFL season: Ranking top 10 traded players poised to have biggest impact

Traded from: Baltimore Ravens





As surprising as it was to see the Chiefs part ways with veteran left tackle Eric Fisher, Brown is poised to really impact Kansas City's offense in a positive way. The 30-year-old Fisher missed nine games over the past two seasons, including -- crucially -- the Chiefs' loss to Tampa in Super Bowl LV. Brown is younger (25) and has appeared in all 16 games in each of his three pro seasons thus far. Switching out Fisher for Brown also allowed for greater salary cap flexibility in the immediate future, given that Brown's current cap figure for 2021 is $3.4 million, while cutting Fisher saved the team $11.96 million. Though he began his career as a standout right tackle in Baltimore, Brown has always wanted to play on the left side, and he got a taste while filling in for the injured Ronnie Stanley last season. Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, Brown should be motivated to prove he belongs there -- and that he's worth the kind of big-money extensions typically given to elite blind-side protectors.