John Elway's Mile High torch pass: Inside the first Denver Broncos draft run by GM George Paton

Paton is hopeful that he has built a roster that will not only set up the team for sustained success in the future, but which can also compete immediately in the challenging AFC West. That would be helpful to third-year coach Vic Fangio, whose 12-20 record puts him on perilous ground heading into the 2021 season. Fangio, a cutting-edge defensive mind who got his first head-coaching job at 60, is acutely aware of the urgency he confronts, but seems energized by Paton's presence.

"I like his demeanor," Fangio said of Paton. "Sometimes, it's a gut feeling, and I had that from the start. And even though he wasn't a GM before this, he was the right-hand man and had all the GM duties and was well-versed in the role. The only thing he hadn't done was make the final choice."

Well, there was one other thing Paton hadn't done before coming to the Broncos: made the choice to jump to another team for a GM job. During a 14-season stint as the Minnesota Vikings' top personnel executive under GM Rick Spielman, Paton was frequently mentioned as a candidate during other teams' searches but habitually turned down interviews or, after interviewing, withdrew his name from contention. He also said no to actual offers, including the then-St. Louis Rams' general manager job following the 2011 season, though head coach Jeff Fisher had final say over personnel decisions.

"I loved where I worked," Paton explained Friday night, after concluding an eventful second and third round of the draft. "I worked with my best friend, Rick Spielman, and a lot of great people, with really supportive owners. It was a uniquely awesome place to live, for me and my family. It was a really hard place to leave."

Mindful of Paton's past hesitancy, Elway put on the hard sell during an initial phone call in early January, when he was in the opening stages of his search.

"Because he had been picky with his jobs, we knew we had to sell him on, you know, what the Broncos are about," Elway recalled Friday afternoon as he stood near the lobby of the team's training facility. "And fortunately, we were able to sell him enough to come here and take this job."

Paton, 50, attended high school in Los Angeles, as Elway had a decade earlier, and has long regarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft with deep reverence.

"When John Elway calls, you answer," Paton said. "I was in my office in Minnesota, and he called and kind of sold me on the organization, all the resources it provides, how it's all football and no distractions, and how special it's been for him. He talked about coming there after growing up in Southern California and falling in love with the community.

"It meant a lot, especially to a kid from L.A., but he really didn't need to tell me too much. It was John f-----' Elway!"

After an impressive Zoom interview, Paton emerged as Elway's top target, and he flew to Denver for an in-person follow-up, which all but sealed the deal. That night, Ellis and Paton's agent, Bryan Harlan, began contract negotiations as Elway, Fangio, chief communications officer Patrick Smyth and Paton went to dinner at -- where else? -- Elway's, a popular Cherry Creek restaurant.

While sitting on a patio table, Paton kept getting up and excusing himself between bites of his New York strip steak to field calls from Harlan, ultimately learning that the terms were all but finalized.

"Are you done?" Elway asked as Paton returned to the table.

"Yeah, I think we have a deal," he replied, and a celebratory round of drinks was ordered, with Paton choosing a decidedly non-ostentatious (and locally appropriate) Coors Light.

Their toast marked the official beginning of Elway's second self-imposed "retirement" -- the first one was steeped in emotion -- and he has essentially been smiling ever since.

"The first time you retire, you get away and you're always going, 'What am I going to do next?' and this and that," Elway said. "But once we got George hired and I stepped away, I knew. There was no uncertainty in the fact that it was 100 percent the right decision."

The 2020 season was a challenging one for everyone, and Elway grew particularly frustrated as the losses mounted and the logistical nightmares intensified. He boiled over on Saturday, Nov. 28, when the NFL's chief administrator of football operations, Dawn Aponte, and other league officials told him on a conference call that the Broncos would have to host a game against the Saints the following day with practice squad receiver, ﻿Kendall Hinton﻿, playing quarterback despite zero practice reps.

Two days earlier, backup quarterback ﻿Jeff Driskel﻿ had tested positive for COVID-19, and on Saturday, Lock, ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ and practice-squad QB ﻿Blake Bortles﻿ were all deemed to have been high-risk close contacts. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis had told Elway he didn't mind delaying the game until Monday or Tuesday, which could have allowed some or all of the quarantining trio of quarterbacks to return. Elway believed that the league was applying a different standard to the Broncos than it had to other teams in similarly impacted instances and felt sickened that the product was being cheapened to the paying customer, but his arguments were rebuffed.

"I got a little mad about that," Elway recalled. "Well, I hung up on the league office. I said, 'Dawn, I'm sorry: I've had enough of this, and I'm hanging up.' At least I did it respectfully."

The Broncos predictably lost that game en route to a 1-5 finish to the 2020 season. As he watched Hinton's gutty but doomed attempt to step in cold and play the most challenging position in sports, Elway, who earlier that month had been sidelined by his own bout with the COVID-19 virus, began plotting his exit strategy.

Once the search for his successor ended, Elway made a more abrupt shift than the Denver weather in winter (or, realistically, any time of year): The morning after that celebratory dinner with Paton in January, he cleaned out his office, shedding part of his immense inventory of game balls, trophies and other mementos while setting up a more modest workspace next door.

"I did not want his office, but by the time I went home and got back two days later, it was already empty," said Paton, who walked on at UCLA, became a special teams ace and finally saw the field as a defensive back (while earning a scholarship) his senior year. "It's still kind of empty. Let's just say I don't have any trophies of my own."

What Paton does have is his predecessor as a confidant and sounding board, at least when Elway isn't off golfing, spending time with his seven grandchildren or otherwise enjoying his post-GM existence.

"He's a tremendous resource for me, being a first-time GM, to have him right next door," Paton said. "It's pretty sweet."

There has been much to discuss, especially as it relates to the sport's pivotal position. Elway, naturally, has some thoughts on quarterbacking, along with plenty of trial-and-error experiences to share from his post-Manning years as an executive. Selecting ﻿Paxton Lynch﻿ in the first round of the 2016 draft proved to be a mistake; Lock, a 2019 second-rounder, regressed last season after a promising rookie campaign and may or may not get another chance to prove himself in Denver.

Meanwhile, the Broncos play in a division with football's most luminous young star, the Kansas City Chiefs' ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, and another exceptionally promising young passer, the Los Angeles Chargers' ﻿Justin Herbert﻿.

"We know we've got our hands full in our division," Elway said. "Quarterbacks -- that's all the talk is, right? So, the focus is always there, and you've got to be strong with it and hope you get the guy that can (thrive) ... and you've got to develop them, too. And the public doesn't want them to develop. They want ready-made guys coming out. And they all want Patrick Mahomes, which is very difficult. That's a diamond in the rough.