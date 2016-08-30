Teddy Bridgewater suffers dislocated knee, torn ACL

Even though Bridgewater only threw 14 touchdowns last year, he paced a run-first offense that helped the Vikings win the division and come within a missed field goal of beating the Seahawks in the playoffs. Over his first two seasons, he passed for more yards than any quarterback in Vikings history over the same time frame. He also has the highest completion percentage (64.9) of any quarterback over his first two seasons in NFL history. His 3,231 yards passing earned him a Pro Bowl bid and propelled the 2014 first-round pick into his third season. The preseason gave us glimpses of the best Bridgewater yet -- something that coach Zimmer was adamant about throughout the offseason.