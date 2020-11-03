Around the NFL

Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19

Published: Nov 03, 2020 at 12:31 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos' top brass is dealing with positive COVID-19 tests.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that GM John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis tested positive for the novel coronavirus, per sources informed of the situation.

The Broncos are confident the transmissions originated from outside the building, Rapoport added. As the trade deadline approaches Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, Elway and Ellis are away from the team facility.

"Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis as well as President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway were informed this morning they tested positive for COVID-19," the team announced in a statement. "After not feeling 100 percent on Sunday morning, Joe promptly reported his symptoms to our medical team and watched Sunday's game at home as a precaution. He continued to work from home on Monday before receiving a positive test result this morning.

"John immediately left UCHealth Training Center on Monday morning after experiencing minor symptoms that he quickly brought to the attention of our medical staff. Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well. They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.

"Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities. There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified. While our facilities are closed for Election Day, coaches are conducting their game preparations today remotely as a precaution. Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts."

It's the latest COVID-19 issue the Broncos have dealt with in the past week. Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and did not coach in Sunday's win over the Chargers. Denver guard Graham Glasgow tested positive last week. Offensive line coach Mike Munchak was also in COVID-19 protocol.

Like the rest of the NFL, the Broncos facility is closed to players for Election Day. If there are no further positive tests, Denver should be expected to resume its normal routine Wednesday.

