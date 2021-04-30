GM George Paton, Broncos draft 'one hell of a player' in cornerback Patrick Surtain 

A longtime personnel executive who, despite repeated and consistent interest from teams conducting GM searches, had patiently waited much of the 21st century to run his own draft room, Paton wasn't fazed.

"George is very thorough," said Elway, who stepped down last January after 10 years as the Broncos' general manager, transitioning to a role as president of football operations. "Some people turn over every stone; George turns over every pebble."

Yet when it came to scouting Surtain, Paton essentially crawled under a rock and peered out in secrecy, doing everything he could to conceal the depth of his interest.

"Never called him," Paton said. "Never did a Zoom interview, and told the coaches not to Zoom him, either. I didn't want people to know, and I already had a great comfort zone about his character and playing ability. I was good."

On some level, that comfort zone dated back to Paton's stint as the Miami Dolphins' player personnel director from 2001-2006. During that stretch Surtain's father, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, teamed with Sam Madison to form one of the league's best -- and liveliest -- cornerback tandems.

"Just watching (the elder Surtain) him in practice every day, it was awesome," Paton recalled. "Every play was like a battle. He and Sam would get after it; they'd fight receivers and never let up. He was just a dawg."

Given that Surtain II projects to be a taller, faster (though possibly less grimy) version of his dad, it's not hard to see why Paton was so excited about picking him, even after having added cornerbacks Kyle Fuller (one-year, $9.5 million) and Ronald Darby (three years, $30 million) in free agency.

It helped that Paton had relieved some of the pressure to draft a quarterback by trading for Bridgewater, giving Fangio -- who has a 12-20 record in his two seasons -- the prospect of having a seasoned pro at quarterback as he tries to make a case for continuing as the Broncos' head coach. It also reduced Paton's temptation to trade up in the first round, with Fields as his likely target.

As it turned out, the Broncos could have drafted Fields at No. 9, and Paton would have -- but he wanted Surtain more. Fangio, one of football's savviest defensive strategists, was perfectly fine with adding another premium player to a loaded secondary. (Former South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn, who went eighth overall to Carolina, was also very high on the Broncos' board.)

Even before the unanticipated Rodgers-related drama, Paton had explored the framework of potential trade-down deals with numerous teams. Trades with the Philadelphia Eagles (12th overall) or Vikings (14th) were more palatable for Paton, who believed there was a dropoff after the top 15 or so players on his board; the Bears (20th) or Saints (28th), conversely, would have to offer enough to make it worth his while.

"Maybe we get a haul," Paton mused early Wednesday morning as he sat in his office. "Hauls don't come along very often, but when you can find a team that really, really wants to come up, it's possible, and then you have to think hard about it."

Yet on Thursday night, as the first five picks came off the board, Paton began to feel hopeful that Surtain might be attainable at nine.

"If Surtain's there," Paton announced in the draft room, "we're taking him." With Fangio on one side of him and Elway on the other, the GM smiled once the Panthers put in their card for Horn. Then things got a little hectic: As the Broncos went on the clock, three calls from team executives looking to trade up arriving simultaneously. Paton fielded one, farmed off another to vice president of football administration Rich Hurtado and put a third GM on hold.

None of the offers was good enough to get him to budge. He countered to each GM before ending the call, imploring each of them to holler back if willing to meet the respective asking price. Then the wait began.

"What do you guys think?" Paton asked Elway, Fangio and the other people in the draft room. "We're gonna do this -- Surtain is the guy -- unless someone blows us away. It's gonna take a hell of a deal to pass up this guy."

With five minutes left before the Broncos' pick was due, Paton's phone rang, and the draft room grew tense and quiet. Was it one of the GMs, sweetening his offer? Was it another team's GM, coming out of the woodwork to propose a trade?

Nope -- it was Paton's 12-year-old son, Beau, looking for some scoop.

"Who are we taking?" Beau asked his father, who laughed and quickly ended the conversation. With three minutes left on the clock, Paton extinguished the trade-down possibilities and ended the suspense, and soon everyone in the draft room was celebrating Surtain's selection and looking ahead to the second and third rounds.

From Paton's perspective, the Broncos "filled enough holes in free agency that we can stay true to our board and not reach. We're good on the front lines; we need to add to our depth and build a foundation. And we'll keep trying to do that, and look to add anyone who can improve our team."