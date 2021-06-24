2021 NFL season: Nine players who are guaranteed to play better

2020 stats: 16 games | 64.2 pct | 4,084 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 26 pass TD | 10 INT | 112 rush yds | 0 rush TD





Stafford's inclusion here is not really about rebounding from a poor individual performance; as usual, he provided a strong baseline of productivity in Detroit last season. It's more about how much more he can do in an improved situation. After 12 seasons in Detroit marred by organizational failings, no player needed a change of scenery this offseason more than Stafford. He got exactly that when his request to be traded landed him with a Sean McVay-coached Rams team loaded with skill-position talent. Over Stafford's final five seasons with the Lions, just three Detroit players cleared 1,000 receiving yards in any given season (Golden Tate in 2016 and '17, Marvin Jones in 2017 and Kenny Golladay in 2018 and '19 -- none of whom are currently with the team), and no one topped 1,000 rushing yards. In Los Angeles, Stafford will get to throw to players like Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and DeSean Jackson. Meanwhile, Cam Akers could finally prove to be the first true bell-cow back of Stafford's career. I happen to think the QB who swapped places with Stafford, Jared Goff, has the potential to have a bounceback season in Detroit. But between the Rams' stacked offense and lights-out defense, Stafford is in great position to win now.