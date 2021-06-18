Ranking NFL's top five lockdown corners; plus, what Odell Beckham Jr.'s return means for Browns

If you ask NFL players why they really play football, I believe most would say that their participation in the game comes down to a desire for rings and respect.

Sure, players love the glitz and glamour that comes along with playing in the NFL, but the overwhelming majority of players would like to finish their careers recognized as champions and viewed as one of the best at their position. While luck and circumstances frequently dictate whether a player walks away with a ring, the performance and production on the field ultimately determines the respect a player garners from his peers, coaches and executives.

That respect is reflected in where players fall on the average annual salary spectrum. The best players want to be the highest-paid players at their respective position. Do you think it's a coincidence that we have heard chirping from Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson this offseason in the wake of the blockbuster deals signed by Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott in the past year? Those contracts pushed the market value for elite franchise quarterbacks to the $40-million-per-year mark.

Down in Miami, the Dolphins are dealing with a "unique situation" -- in head coach Brian Flores' well-chosen words -- as Pro Bowl CB Xavien Howard holds out over contract demands. Howard signed a five-year, $75 million extension in May 2019, which made him the league's highest-paid cornerback at that time. The sixth-year pro has since watched the Rams' Jalen Ramsey ink a five-year, $100 million deal to become the NFL's highest-paid corner. In fact, Howard's contract places him sixth at his position in average annual value, per Over the Cap. That's one spot behind teammate Byron Jones, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal last offseason.

Howard might be willing to accept Ramsey swiping his throne as the No. 1 corner on the compensation list, but it's probably hard for the 2020 All-Pro to come to grips with earning less than a teammate who occupies the CB2 role on the squad.