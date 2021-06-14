The best NFL team money can buy! Building the ultimate 53-man roster under the 2021 salary cap

In last year's edition of this exercise, I started this section with the following sentence: The best team money can buy has a quarterback on a rookie contract. This year? Patrick Mahomes remains QB1 despite his historic extension. It just so happens that the decline in the salary cap also forced many teams to restructure contracts to lower 2021 cap figures. Mahomes is cheaper than Ryan Fitzpatrick and Joe Burrow﻿. And honestly, that's just the icing on the cake; Mahomes would be this team's QB1 no matter what. He's that valuable, regardless of the price tag. Still just 25 years old, Mahomes has already won a Super Bowl and MVP award, while averaging the most passing yards and touchdowns per game in NFL history. The quarterback room from the 2020 version of this file actually hasn't changed at all in 2021. Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards and ranked second with 33 passing touchdowns in his last season as a starter (2019), though he also threw a league-high 30 interceptions. This roster could do much worse at QB2 than Winston, who just got one year of tutelage under future Hall of Famer Drew Brees﻿. Minshew got the QB3 nod for the second straight season. A quarterback with starting experience on a sixth-round rookie contract is a valuable commodity.





Others considered: Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Josh Allen (Bills), Justin Herbert (Chargers).





Toughest decision: Deciding whether to use one of my four first-round contracts to fill the QB2 spot with Jackson, the unanimous MVP in 2019. At the end of the day, I saved the first-rounder for another premium position (wide receiver), hoping Mahomes doesn't miss significant time.