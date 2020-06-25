Building the best NFL team money can buy under the 2020 salary cap

EDGE RUSHER (6): $32,005,566 (16.1%)

*Cameron Jordan, Saints ($9,097,000)

*Danielle Hunter, Vikings ($9,000,000)

Brandon Graham, Eagles ($6,288,000)

Arik Armstead, 49ers ($6,000,000)

Maxx Crosby, Raiders ($870,566; R - Round 4)

Jadeveon Clowney, free agent ($750,000; veteran salary benefit)

Cameron Jordan is a menace as a pass rusher and in the run game. He can easily slide inside next to Aaron Donald on obvious passing downs. Danielle Hunter is an elite, young pass rusher who set the record for most sacks before turning 25 years old. Obviously, a perennial All-Pro like Khalil Mack ($26.6 million cap hit) or Von Miller ($25.6 million) would have been a welcome addition to the roster. However, it would have been almost irresponsible to select one of them instead of bringing in Jordan, Hunter and Brandon Graham for a lower combined cap hit ($24.4 million). Arik Armstead has a relatively low first-year cap hit in his new deal with San Francisco and can play multiple spots along the line. Jadeveon Clowney on a veteran minimum contract is too good to be true, but he's still a free agent as of this writing, so we're going to pretend he's ring-chasing on an unrealistic prove-it deal. Maxx Crosby is a nice throw-in as a fourth-round pick in 2019 who finished with 10 sacks as a rookie.

Others considered: Myles Garrett, Browns (R - Round 1); Nick Bosa, 49ers (R - Round 1); T.J. Watt, Steelers (R - Round 1); Robert Quinn, Bears

Toughest decision: Passing on Garrett, who would have occupied a first-round slot. A lack of comparable values (such as Jordan and Hunter) at other positions forced my hand.

LINEBACKER (6): $10,222,492 (5.2%)

Jayon Brown, Titans ($2,200,891; R - Round 5)

Matt Milano, Bills ($2,198,379; R - Round 5)

Elandon Roberts, Dolphins ($2,000,000)

*Darius Leonard, Colts ($1,976,675; R - Round 2)

*Fred Warner, 49ers (1,096,547; R - Round 3, franchise tag replacement)

Alexander Johnson, Broncos ($750,000)

This group may be one of the team's most modest units, but All-Pro Darius Leonard is no cornerstone to scoff at. Coverage linebackers are valuable commodities in today's wide-open NFL. Fred Warner's progression into one of the NFL's best in that area gives the roster a boost. He also happens to be the extra non-first-round pick used in lieu of selecting a player who had received the franchise tag. Jayon Brown and Matt Milano's coverage ability, low cost and special teams experience earned them spots on this roster, despite their limitations against the run. To make up for it, I added Alexander Johnson, who was PFF's highest-graded linebacker against the run in 2019 (min. 30 snaps). Elandon Roberts offers both linebacker depth and the versatility to play fullback (on the rare occasion the position is utilized).

Others considered: Jaylon Smith, Cowboys; Lavonte David, Buccaneers; Deion Jones, Falcons; Kwon Alexander, 49ers; Jamie Collins, Lions

Toughest decision: Trimming as much salary at the position as possible while still fielding a respectable unit.

CORNERBACK (6): $27,420,218 (13.8%)

*Jalen Ramsey, Rams ($13,703,000)

Darius Slay, Eagles ($4,300,000)

Anthony Brown, Cowboys ($3,250,000)

*Tre'Davious White, Bills ($3,210,884; R - Round 1)

Desmond King, Chargers ($2,203,000; R - Round 5)

J.C. Jackson, Patriots ($753,334; R - undrafted)

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore certainly would be an attractive candidate for any team, but he comes with a cap hit of $18.7 million. For my money, Jalen Ramsey is the best cornerback in the NFL and he saves $5 million in cap space. Tre'Davious White is finally garnering the respect he deserves coming off his first All-Pro selection in 2019. He's a top-five player at the position with a cap hit outside of the top 50. Eagles GM Howie Roseman did the roster a huge solid by making Darius Slay the NFL's highest-paid cornerback (in average salary per year) while carrying a highly affordable cap hit of $4.3 million in 2020. This team has three corners who can follow a team's No. 1 receiver (Ramsey, White, Slay). Desmond King is a Swiss Army Knife in the slot. He excels both in coverage and as a blitzer. Anthony Brown provides quality depth, and J.C. Jackson is really a something-for-nothing situation. He led all corners in passer rating when targeted in 2019 (37), per PFF, and is playing on an undrafted-free-agent contract.

Others considered: Denzel Ward, Browns (R - Round 1); Jaire Alexander, Packers (R - Round 1), Marlon Humphrey, Ravens (R - Round 1), Chris Harris Jr., Chargers; Nickell Robey-Coleman, Eagles; Jimmy Smith, Ravens