Top five pass-catching tandems in the NFL; Cowboys' offense worthy of the hype

"The number one thing that we want to do on defense is we want to play fast," Zimmer said during a press conference back in March. "We want to play physical. We don't want to be thinking. And the offenses lately have been getting us to think because we've had to adjust here and adjust there and do this and do that, and some of these things [are] just too hard to implement during the season. Some of it is big changes and some of it is minor tweaks."

Zimmer's desire to play faster would force him to simplify with a younger set of defenders, but the collection of veterans in the secondary will enable him to skip a few steps in the teaching phases. The individual and collective experience of Peterson, Alexander, and Woods could prompt Zimmer to be more creative and exotic with his pre-snap disguises and post-snap coverage. In addition, the presence of more seasoned players will allow the Vikings to shift their emphasis from teaching schemes to focusing on fundamentals in practice.

While older players might lack some of the speed and athleticism of their younger counterparts, their wisdom and experience enable them to play faster due to quicker reactions. Given the importance of defending every square inch on the field, the extra step could be the difference between a completion and an interception.