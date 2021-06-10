Around the NFL

Julio Jones: It's 'pick your poison' with Titans offense

Published: Jun 10, 2021 at 03:22 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Julio Jones﻿ partook in his first practice as a member of the Titans following the blockbuster trade that took him from Atlanta to Tennessee.

The cost for the Titans to obtain the Hall of Fame talent was a second-round pick in 2022 and a late-round pick swap in 2023. Tennessee taking on the entire $15.3 million owed Jones this season was one factor in the lower cost. There were also concerns about durability for a 32-year-old player with a recent injury history that could be a harbinger of issues to come.

Meeting with the media for the first time on his new team, Jones took issue with anyone who thinks he's old or injury-prone, saying that not giving himself enough time to heal last season is what led to the lingering problem.

"For me, at the end of the day, I believe in me," said Jones, who was troubled by a hamstring injury last season. "I know what I have in the tank. And we talking about age is 32. I'm young. In football, you can say it's old, but you either do it or you don't. This game don't change for me. I'm still fast and still strong. And too, the games last year, I just had an issue where I didn't take enough time to heal up properly. That was just my decision on going out there and just playing. There's no excuses, things like that. I'll be ready to go. So, for those questioning my health and things like that, just stay tuned."

Jones joins an offense that boasts fellow stud receiver A.J. Brown and the NFL's premier workhorse running back ﻿Derrick Henry﻿. Along with underrated quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿, the Tians have the firepower to keep pace with any offense -- and overcome a still questionable defense.

Jones said opponents will have to gamble by either stacking the box or dropping back in the secondary in an attempt to slow the Titans' offense.

"I mean, defenses, you're really going to have to pick your poison," he said. If you to stay in the box, put nine in the box. A guy like Derrick Henry in the backfield, you got to respect him. So then, that's when me and A.J. go to work outside. Then if you only got eight in the box, Derrick gonna go to work in the backfield. Great offensive line, things like that. Scheme, stuff like that. I mean, you just gotta pick your poison at the end of the day."

In Brown's recruitment of Jones in recent weeks, the Titans' incumbent receiver said he'd give up No. 11 jersey to Julio. Jones, however, wouldn't accept and instead chose No. 2. The new Tennessee receiver said the number choice was another fun reminder of the three-headed monster the Titans now possess with himself (No. 2), Brown (No. 11), and Henry (No. 22).

"(Brown) tried to give me the 11, and I said, 'I don't want it, that's your number.' I'm just going to go with the 2,'" Jones said. "I just felt like me, (Brown) and Derrick ... one plus one is two. The two times 11 is 22. So it's kind of like you're going to have to deal with us. All four of us, actually (with QB Ryan Tannehill). But you're going to have to deal with the whole offense. It takes all 11 guys. But this 2 thing is to just keep the guys going and have fun with it. At the end of the day, it's our job, but we'll have fun with it. "

The Titans will have the most fun come the fall if their "pick your poison" offense is lighting up the scoreboard as predicted.

Related Content

news

Le'Veon Bell: 'I'll never play for Andy Reid again, I'd retire first'

After maintaining a modest role for the Chiefs following a midseason signing, ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ didn't play in their final two playoff games. Don't expect him to suit up with Kansas City in the future, either. The free-agent RB said he'd retire before playing for Andy Reid again.
news

Travis Kelce: 'The Browns and Chiefs are definitely neck and neck'

﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is admittedly biased when it comes to Cleveland. It's where he's from and home to the teams he rooted for growing up. The Chiefs' All-Pro tight end is still intimately familiar with the Browns, though, and he believes they are a real challenger to K.C. for AFC supremacy.
news

Packers president Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers is a 'complicated fella'

Though there's been no budging or development as it's concerned with Rodgers coming back into the Green Bay fold, Packers president Mark Murphy recently spoke about the QB and with all things Rodgers and the Pack, it's sure to draw notice. 
news

Miami tackle machine Jerome Baker not worried about new deal 'right now'

Despite some great production statistically, Dolphins LB Jerome Baker realizes he still has much to improve upon and he wants to do it in Miami. Thusly, Baker's been front and center at Dolphins organized team activities despite being on the final year of his rookie contract with apparently no talk of a new deal.  
news

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman waiting for 'right opportunity' with contender 

With June in full bloom, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman remains a free agent and says he's biding his time and waiting for the "right opportunity" with a team "competing for a championship."
news

Antonio Gibson: There's 'a lot of weapons' on new Washington offense

Entering his second season and taking part in his first organized team activities, dynamic Washington RB Antonio Gibson has pronounced that his turf toe is healed up and the Football Team's offense is reinvigorated and revamped. 
news

Can Titans OL Adam Coon be the next Stephen Neal?

Amid all the clamor surrounding the trade to bring in WR Julio Jones, the Titans also welcomed another intriguing offensive player in former standout wrestler Adam Coon. 
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller on teaming with Jaylen Waddle: 'It's going to be fun'

Will Fuller brings plenty of speed to Miami and so does rookie Jaylen Waddle. The former Texans wide receiver believes speeds is in abundance on the Dolphins offense and "it's going to be fun."
news

Saints QB Drew Brees' retirement official three months after announcement

Drew Brees is officially retired. The future Hall of Famer's March 14 announcement went into effect Friday, per the league's transaction wire. 
news

Roundup: 49ers sign veteran OL Senio Kelemete; Ravens ink first-rounder Odafe Oweh

San Francisco is bringing in some much-needed offensive line help with a former Houston offensive lineman and Baltimore has signed its second first-rounder. 
news

Jets RB Tevin Coleman: I've got 'a lot left in my tank' after injury-ravaged 2020

Running back ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ knows his injury-ravaged 2020 campaign doesn't inspire confidence that he will bounce back with the New York Jets. But the running back believes he has plenty to offer his new club. 
news

Bengals G Michael Jordan on play that got Joe Burrow hurt: 'I took it really personal'

After a horrendous season defined by an infamous play in which QB Joe Burrow was lost for the season, Bengals guard Michael Jordan is aiming to bouncing back in 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW