Titans WR A.J. Brown says he'll remain No. 11 as Julio Jones declines jersey offer

Jones has worn No. 11 for the entirety of his NFL career, which was spent exclusively with the Atlanta Falcons until his trade to the Titans over the weekend. In college at Alabama, he wore No. 8, and with the NFL's recent relaxation of its jersey numbering rules, Jones ideally could return to No. 8, though he'd have to obtain it from rookie punter James Smith. If Brown was very willing to give the number to his new teammate, it's likely Smith would hand over his jersey, too, if he's even still on the team by September.