Titans WR A.J. Brown says he'll remain No. 11 as Julio Jones declines jersey offer

Julio Jones has a new team, and he'll soon have a new number.
Jones will not wear No. 11 with the Titans, according to the current owner of the number in Tennessee, fellow receiver A.J. Brown.
Jones has worn No. 11 for the entirety of his NFL career, which was spent exclusively with the Atlanta Falcons until his trade to the Titans over the weekend. In college at Alabama, he wore No. 8, and with the NFL's recent relaxation of its jersey numbering rules, Jones ideally could return to No. 8, though he'd have to obtain it from rookie punter James Smith. If Brown was very willing to give the number to his new teammate, it's likely Smith would hand over his jersey, too, if he's even still on the team by September.
Those wondering if Jones will simply trim a digit from his number to become No. 1 will not see that reality unless a former member of the organization, Oilers great Warren Moon, were to give his approval for Jones to wear the jersey. Moon's No. 1 is one of eight jersey numbers retired by the franchise.
Jones will have a decision to make, but for fans pre-ordering Jones jerseys, they'll have to prepare for something other than No. 11.