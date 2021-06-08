Around the NFL

New Titans WR Julio Jones will don No. 2 jersey

Published: Jun 08, 2021 at 07:38 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

New teammate A.J. Brown offered up No. 11, but ﻿Julio Jones﻿ declined.

Instead, as Jones joins the second team in his storied NFL career, he will don No. 2 for the Tennessee Titans.

Jones' new jersey number was announced via the Titans' social media team on Tuesday afternoon.

Having previously worn No. 11 for his Atlanta Falcons tenure, Jones is now moving on to No. 2, a selection made possible by the NFL's recent relaxed rules on jersey numbers.

Brown tweeted out earlier Tuesday that he offered up his No. 11 to Jones, but the future Hall of Fame WR declined the offer.

Now, Jones has a new team, a new number and a new chapter to write starting in 2021.

