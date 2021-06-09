Around the NFL

Titans GM Jon Robinson: Julio Jones trade 'a move that we needed to make'

Published: Jun 09, 2021 at 09:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson swung a massive, landscape-altering trade to acquire star receiver Julio Jones this week, which puts his club in a position to field a devastating offense.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday, Robinson said the addition of Jones is a perfect match in the Titans offense.

"My charge is to get as many good players on the team as possible and I'm excited about the guys we had back on the roster, the guys that we added in the offseason, but when you're able to acquire a player like Julio and can add him into the mix of our football team, what we try to do offensively, those don't come around very often," he said. "We thought it was a move that we needed to make for us. I know our fans are super stoked to have him here."

The Titans gave up a second-round pick in 2022 and a pick swap (four to six) in 2023 to land Jones. The lower cost comes partly due to Jones' recent injury history and the $15.3 million owed this season, which Tennessee took on wholly. There is also the possibility that Jones could want a reworked contract if he gets back to his Pro Bowl form in 2021.

The risk is worth it for Robinson to shoot for the moon in an AFC South race up for grabs.

With major questions still on defense, the Titans GM did the best thing he could do for his club: Add more offensive firepower. After seeing Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith leave in free agency, the Jones trade fills the gap and then some.

The ability to stack Jones and Brown on the outside will be a nightmare for defenses deciding where to pile resources. If they drop defenders deep to defend the star receiver duo, Derrick Henry will eat their light box alive. Ryan Tannehill should see a lot of advantageous situations when he approaches the line of scrimmage in 2021.

"To have both of those guys (Jones and Brown), with (tight end) Anthony Firkser﻿, with Josh Reynolds﻿, with Derrick in the backfield, obviously with Ryan, we're just excited about how they're all going to complement each other, the stresses they can put on defenses and make defensive coordinators' job harder to try to game plan of those guys," Robinson said. "I'm excited that both of those guys, as well as Josh Reynolds and Firkser and (tight end) Geoff Swaim and Derrick, are on the team, and hopefully, we can continue the trend of what we're trying to do offensively."

The addition of Jones shouldn't be understated for a Titans team that previously looked like it was poised to take a step back. Robinson's bold move thrust Tennessee back into the discussion for top-tier squads in the AFC.

Related Content

news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'It's easy for us to go overlooked' in AFC West

The Broncos reside in an AFC West division that could prove the most hotly contested in football this season. RB ﻿Melvin Gordon﻿ joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football and suggested Denver is flying under the radar. 
news

Cowboys experimenting with first-round pick Micah Parsons in designated pass rusher role

In an effort to improve a woeful defense, Dallas is experimenting with Micah Parsons﻿ at defensive end. New DC Dan Quinn plans to utilize the rookie's diverse skill set in his "DPR" position in addition to MLB duties.
news

Saints coach Sean Payton planning to build offense 'a little bit' around QB who wins starting gig

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton revealed how the offense will look after Drew Brees' retirement, but everything depends on who wins the offseason QB battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.
news

New Titans WR Julio Jones will don No. 2 jersey

As former Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones joins the second team in his storied NFL career, he will don No. 2 for the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Mason Rudolph wants to be with Steelers, not concerning himself with anything beyond 2021

The QB1 spot is set for 2021, but fourth-year QB Mason Rudolph is eager to prove he belongs in Pittsburgh beyond the 2021 season.
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott will be full-go for training camp next month

When the Dallas Cowboys open up training camp in Oxnard, Calif., next month, coach Mike McCarthy expects ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ to be full-go: "The anticipation would be for him to go every day is the outlook."
news

Julio Jones thanks Falcons, city of Atlanta for 'an amazing 10 years'

As the ﻿Julio Jones﻿ era comes to an end in Atlanta, the man himself took a moment to say goodbye.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown says he'll remain No. 11 as Julio Jones declines jersey offer

Julio Jones will be wearing a new number for the first time in his NFL career now that he's in Tennessee. Titans WR A.J. Brown announced that he'll stay No. 11 after Jones declined his jersey offer.
news

Roundup: Niners OL Justin Skule, DB Tarvarius Moore suffer significant injuries

It's only early June, but the injury bug has already arrived in Santa Clara. Two 49ers, offensive lineman ﻿Justin Skule﻿ and defensive back ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿, suffered significant injuries during Monday's OTAs session.
news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on Julio Jones: 'I don't worry about players I never coached'

His new employer may have traded Julio Jones to his old employer, but Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is focused on moving full speed ahead following the blockbuster trade with the Titans.
news

Tom Brady participates in most of Buccaneers' Tuesday minicamp session

In pursuit of ring No. 8, Tom Brady made sure he was present and involved during the start of Bucs' mandatory minicamp.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW