Aaron Rodgers trade? Richard Sherman re-sign? Big moves NFL teams should make this offseason

Of course, there are two major issues here. One is the Texans' repeated claims that, despite the quarterback's unhappiness in Houston, they aren't trading Watson. The other is the major question surrounding Watson's off-the-field issues. He's had 22 civil lawsuits filed against him claiming coercive and lewd behavior. No criminal charges have been filed and his lawyer has denied the accusations. If Watson clears his name, Denver becomes a prime relocation option.

The Broncos are going to be linked to trade talk for a quarterback until one of two things happens: They actually find a reliable starter in the competition between ﻿Drew Lock﻿ and ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ or the two superstar quarterbacks who've gone sideways with their current teams resolve their own dramas. There was plenty of buzz surrounding a potential draft-day trade between Denver and Green Bay when reports surfaced of the resentment Aaron Rodgers presently holds towards the Packers. Now there are reports that Watson would love to land in Denver. Broncos safety ﻿Kareem Jackson﻿ recently spoke about this very subject on a podcast with former Denver CB ﻿Aqib Talib﻿. When asked about Watson's future, Jackson said, "I got a great relationship with Deshaun. I've been talking to him the last couple weeks. All he's been telling me is, 'Look, Jack, just tell them that's where I want to be.' He's like, 'That's where I want to be.' He's like, 'I want to be in Denver.' "