Analysis

2021 NFL season: Why the Saints should start Jameis Winston at QB

Published: Jun 10, 2021 at 12:37 PM
Headshot_Author_JIM-TROTTER_1400x1000
Jim Trotter

NFL.com Columnist

A good play-caller can see the situation developing before it happens, which is why Saints coach Sean Payton was not caught off guard this week during a mandatory minicamp.

With Bayou legend and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees now retired, Payton knew the media focus would be on the competition to replace the league's career leader in passing yards. He pondered each question as if considering it for the first time, but he likely had gone over each answer countless times in his head.

"We pay attention to everything," he said of monitoring Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. "You pay attention to just what you see without any predisposed thoughts. We'll have tried to do our best relative to the reps that we have during the training camp and during the preseason games and then kind of go from there."

If it is possible to predict the ending before the competition earnestly begins, my expectation is that Winston will jog out with the starters on Sept. 12, when the Saints open the season against the Packers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The belief is not based on anything negative about Hill. It's more about the offense being more dynamic with Winston behind center. The former Florida State star is a better pure passer, and his presence will allow Payton to continue to use Hill in multiple roles that stress defenses during the week and on Sundays.

Related Links

Hill can be used as a passer, but his peak effectiveness is as a fast, punishing runner. He is built like a linebacker and plays with that mentality, at times, averaging 5.4 yards per carry over his career, with 11 touchdowns, including eight last season. He also has skill as a receiver, posting six touchdown catches two years ago. The ability to utilize him in various roles helps to keep defenses honest and create mismatches, which is why Payton should not fix what isn't broken.

Of course, this presumes that Winston will make good on the promise that led to him being drafted No. 1 overall by the Buccaneers in 2015. He exasperated fans and coaches alike during five seasons with the Bucs, throwing for 121 touchdowns while committing 111 turnovers, including 88 on interceptions, 30 of which came in 2019 during his final season in Tampa. It was the league's first 30-pick season in 31 years, and it contributed to the Bucs moving on and Winston winding up as New Orleans' third-string signal-caller last year.

So far, he has said all the right things: that last year was humbling yet beneficial; that he absorbed invaluable lessons from watching and communicating with Brees; that he is OK with shedding the gunslinger label for a game-manager moniker. Call me gullible, but I believe him.

Winston was an All-American in high school, an All-American and AP College Player of the Year as a freshman at Florida State, where he won a national championship and a Heisman Trophy. He was voted to the All-Rookie Team in his first year with the Bucs and even appeared in the Pro Bowl, after setting multiple franchise rookie records. He was the guy with the big arm and bigger personality, and he tried to live up to the image.

But he says his time behind Brees caused him to rethink his approach. Instead of constantly searching for the big play, he now is focused on seeking the right play. He pointed to last season's game against the Chargers. The Saints trailed by seven points with 3:40 to play in regulation. They were 73 yards from the end zone. Winston was thinking to himself that they needed to take shots down the field, that the clock was their enemy.

Brees found Emmanuel Sanders for 2 yards on first down, then Alvin Kamara for 9 on second. Another 9-yard completion to Sanders was followed by a 10-yard run by Kamara. With less than two minutes on the clock, Winston privately questioned the deliberateness with which Brees was working. Then came a 28-yard completion to Kamara and a 6-yarder to Marquez Callaway, followed by a 9-yard touchdown run by Hill. The extra point tied the score with 52 seconds to go.

The Saints would win in overtime. Later, when Winston spoke to Brees about his approach on the game-tying drive, the message was sobering. Focus on the process and not the result, Brees told him. Be decision-oriented, not results-oriented. Gradually, if not suddenly, Winston accepted a change in mindset. Being a gunslinger might win him a place on SportsCenter, but being a game manager could win his team more games.

"I never wanted to be deemed a game manager," Winston told me and co-host Steve Wyche on an episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast earlier this offseason. "... But really, that game manager is not a bad piece. That's something that I think just comes with being a professional quarterback. Being able to not just only do the things that you can do, but being able to do the things that you should not do -- like what not to do versus what can I do."

If his actions can match his words, Winston could be in for a big season. It's easy to overlook that in his final season with the Bucs he threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns. It was the eighth-most passing yards in a single season in league history. It's also easy to overlook that statistically his first five seasons compared favorably with previous greats, including Peyton Manning.

No one has ever questioned his ability to throw the football; it was his decision-making that consistently raised eyebrows. Payton knows this, and I believe he is the perfect coach to help in that area. Think back to two years ago, when Brees was out with a thumb injury and Payton turned to Teddy Bridgewater, who hadn't started a game in nearly four years. New Orleans won in Seattle, 33-27, in Bridgewater's first start, but Payton was visibly disturbed in the postgame press conference. He felt he had not adjusted his play-calling early on to best suit Bridgewater, who threw for just 177 yards.

He made a point of not making the same mistake going forward, which allowed Bridgewater to help the Saints go 5-0 in Brees' absence. He did the same thing last season when Brees was out and Hill stepped in to start. Understanding that Hill's strength was his mobility, he eased the QB into the offense by having him attempt a total of just 39 passes the first two games. He opened up the playbook the next two weeks, and Hill, sufficiently comfortable, responded with strong outings.

Expect Payton to do the same with Winston. He won't give him more than he feels Winston (or Hill, if it winds up that way) is ready to handle.

"You start out that there's a core to this offense and there are things that we're going to do that we've done from the beginning since we've been here that we feel very comfortable with any of those guys running," said offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. during a media conference call on Wednesday. "I know Sean talks about it often, with the group of guys that you have on the field, tailoring the designed scheme to what they do best."

Only New England has had more top-five finishes in offensive scoring the past 10 seasons, with eight to New Orleans' seven. Much of that is due to the talent on the field, but just as important is a coach knowing how to utilize that talent. For me, Winston makes the Saints a more dynamic offense than Hill does, if only because of the wild card element that comes with having Hill available in multiple roles.

"We've always tried to look closely at the strengths of our players, what they do well, and we'll build a little bit around that player accordingly," Payton told reporters earlier this week. "That's something that we did when Drew first arrived here, and we would do with either these two players."

Follow Jim Trotter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers trade? Richard Sherman re-sign? Big moves NFL teams should make this offseason

Jon Robinson recently said that trading for Julio Jones was something the Titans just HAD to do. With that in mind, Jeffri Chadiha looks around the NFL and identifies five moves teams must make before kickoff.
news

2021 NFL season: Who'll get the most touches from loaded position groups?

Maurice Jones-Drew examines who'll get the most touches in eight of the most crowded position groups across the league, including the Cowboys' talented wide receiver corps.
news

Eight NFL teams that did right by their QBs this offseason

Which teams have done the best job of providing their passers with the weapons and protection to succeed in 2021? Judy Battista highlights eight squads that have done right by their QBs this offseason.
news

Falcons trade Julio Jones to Titans: Who are the winners and losers?

The Falcons traded franchise icon Julio Jones to the Titans on Sunday. Will the seven-time Pro Bowler make Tennessee a Super Bowl contender? How will Atlanta regroup? Jeffri Chadiha breaks down the winners and losers of the deal.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 coverage players in 2020: 49ers LB Fred Warner crashes DB-heavy rankings

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to rank the top 10 coverage players of the 2020 NFL season. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earns a spot on a list dominated by defensive backs.
news

Six intriguing NFL storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps

Will Aaron Rodgers show up in Green Bay? Can Tim Tebow thrive as a tight end in Jacksonville? Judy Battista provides six intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps.
news

Five biggest wild cards at QB in 2021: Packers' Jordan Love ready for spotlight?

Is Jordan Love about to be thrust into action? Will Tua Tagovailoa take a big step in Year 2? Jeffri Chadiha examines the five biggest wild cards at quarterback in 2021.
news

Ranking the NFL's worst-to-first candidates in 2021: 49ers, Falcons, Broncos ready to rise?

Since divisional realignment back in 2002, we've only experienced two NFL seasons in which at least one team didn't go from worst to first. Who could accomplish the feat in 2021? Adam Schein ranks the eight candidates.
news

Three teams ready to make playoff run in '21 after missing out in '20

Will DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals make some playoff noise? Jim Trotter spotlights three teams that are in line to put together a deep run after falling short of the postseason in 2020.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 QBs under pressure in 2020: Ryan Fitzpatrick outshines competition

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to rank the quarterbacks who performed the best under pressure in 2020. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers made the list, as you'd expect, but there's a surprise at the top.
news

Next Gen Stats' 10 most explosive runners of 2020: Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson atop rankings

Nick Shook ranks the 10 most explosive runners of 2020 using Next Gen Stats. NFL rushing king Derrick Henry is highly ranked, but quarterbacks occupy the top two spots on the list.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW