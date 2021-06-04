Top five RB tandems in the NFL; plus, Ravens' new plan for Lamar Jackson

Perhaps Nick Caserio is an avid trading card collector with a propensity to fall in love with the stat line on the back of his favorite players. That is the only way I can make sense of the running back transactions made by the Texans' general manager this offseason.

At a time in which most teams are acquiring young runners through the draft as mid-to-late round selections or undrafted free agents, the Texans have added some geezers and castoffs to a running back room that already featured veterans, ﻿David Johnson﻿ and ﻿Duke Johnson﻿. That is not a slight or dismissal of the notable accomplishments of ﻿Mark Ingram﻿, ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ and ﻿Rex Burkhead﻿, but it is hard to imagine the Texans relying on a single player to carry the load as the team's designated RB1.

Sure, the thought of having three former Pro Bowlers (Ingram, Johnson and Lindsay) with 1,000-yard seasons on their respective résumés is impressive, but can any of the all-stars return to form in H-Town? Most importantly, are they capable of performing at a high level on a suspect offense that could be without the services of a franchise quarterback with All-Pro potential.

If ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is not in the lineup, the Texans will need to alleviate the pressure on ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿, ﻿Jeff Driskel﻿ or ﻿Davis Mills﻿ by relying on the running game or a quick-rhythm aerial attack with the running backs featured prominently in the game plan. The approach could resemble the scripts that helped the Patriots dominate the AFC for almost two decades.

In fact, the Texans' running back-heavy roster reminds me of the complementary backfields the Patriots have utilized for years. Those teams under Bill Belichick were nightmares for fantasy football players due to the random running back rotations. Part of the unpredictable nature of the Patriots' playing time patterns was driven by favorable matchups. If the Patriots wanted to play ground-and-pound football against an opponent, the mudders would get top priority. If they opted for a spread-and-shred approach, the diminutive pass catchers would dot the marquee.