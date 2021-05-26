Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on contract: 'I would love to be in Baltimore forever'

With both sides on the same page, Jackson, who hinted at representing himself during the ongoing negotiations, said he isn't worried about an impending pay day. The Ravens QB is rather fixated on the upcoming season and is looking to build off his first playoff win this past January.

"I'm really focused on the season," Jackson said. "I'm focused on trying to win. I'm not really ready about if it (will) get done this year or next year."

Drafted No. 32 overall in 2018, Jackson has been the face of the franchise since taking over the starting QB role at the tail-end of his rookie season. The 24-year-old has led Baltimore to the playoffs in each of his three seasons and has been an absolute star every step of the way. While Jackson's dynamic play on the field has opened discussions for one of the NFL's next big contracts, Jackson maintained his desire to improve his game while also working on his role as a team leader, which may be another reference to his desire of remaining a Baltimore Raven for years to come.