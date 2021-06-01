Saints QB Taysom Hill: 'There is no replacing a Drew Brees' 

After 15 years watching Hall of Fame-caliber play at the quarterback position, the New Orleans Saints will have a new starting quarterback this season. Drew Brees' retirement opened the door for an offseason competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston to see who will steer Sean Payton's offense in 2021.

Last season when Brees missed four games due to injury, Hill took over as the starting quarterback -- as Payton had promised before last season. Will a full offseason program this year, Hill will have to beat out Winston during training camp.

Hill told Rod Walker of the New Orleans Advocate that he's gearing up to win the gig but knows there is no stepping right into Brees' big shoes.

"I think the thing that I realize first and foremost is there is no replacing a Drew Brees," Hill said. "He's one of the greatest to ever do it. But I think as I got ready to enter the NFL, my goal and my mindset was to just do everything I can to have an opportunity to be a guy. Because there are only 32 starters in the NFL. So as I look forward into this year and training camp and OTAs and the season, I'm really just excited about having that opportunity. That has been the goal and the mindset since I was a rookie in 2017 first entering the NFL. So it's definitely something that I'm not taking lightly and I'm going to give it everything I've got."

Hill has spent the past four years in New Orleans as a jack-of-all-trades, working on special teams, as a receiver, tight end, blocker, running back and quarterback. He might as well have been the smoothie guy while he was at it.

The 30-year-old noted that, after growing up always playing quarterback, he believes that learning those other roles will prove more difficult than transitioning back to QB. Hill added that focusing solely on being a signal-caller will be a big boon in his quest to replace Brees after years of being in multiple position meetings.