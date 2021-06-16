2021 NFL season: 12 players on rookie deals whose teams should never let them go

Drafted: Round 2 (No. 35) in 2018. Under contract through: 2021. Age: 25.





Nick Chubb said this week he wants to be in Cleveland -- and because the shelf lives of running backs are so brief, his representatives should be pressing the Browns to get a deal done as soon as possible. His worth to the team is clear, even taking into account the presence of backfield-mate Kareem Hunt; Chubb's 12 rushing touchdowns in 2020 were the most by a Cleveland player since Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly's 16 in 1968. Over the past three seasons, he's averaged 5.2 yards per carry while outperforming all three of the backs drafted before him (Saquon Barkley, No. 2 overall, Rashaad Penny, No. 27 and Sony Michel, No. 31).





Why list Chubb here over his 2018 classmates Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward? First, as the non-first-rounder of the trio, Chubb is the more urgent threat to leave, while Mayfield and Ward's fifth-year options for 2022 have already been exercised. Second, Chubb is a proven driver of the team's success, a centerpiece of Cleveland's offensive resurgence. I'm splitting hairs here, because Ward is crucial to the defense, and Mayfield is ready to take another step forward in his development at the game's most important position -- really, extending all three players should be a priority. But it's difficult to picture the Browns winning at a high level in their current competitive window without Chubb.