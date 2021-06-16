Around the NFL

Browns RB Nick Chubb on contract talks: 'Cleveland is where I want to be'

Published: Jun 16, 2021 at 08:27 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ isn't the only key Browns player ready for a contract extension in Cleveland. Star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ is also a candidate to get an extension this summer.

A second-round pick in 2018, Chubb has developed into one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, the bulldozing running back isn't holding out of minicamp in an effort to get a new deal and said his next payday isn't a focus. However, Chubb made it known he hopes to sign long term at some point.

"It would mean a lot," Chubb said at mandatory minicamp, via the Associated Press. "Cleveland drafted me however many years ago it was and trusted me and put their faith in me to come here and help build this culture.

"I feel like Cleveland is where I want to be and hopefully, everything can work out in that direction."

In a few years, we've come a long way from everyone in Cleveland jumping ship to the Browns being a destination where stars want to stick.

Despite playing in just 12 games in 2020, Chubb finished with 1,067 rushing yards, seventh-most in the NFL. His 5.6 yards per carry on 190 totes placed him second among all RBs with at least 100 carries (﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ : 6.0 on 134 carries).

The 25-year-old said the comfort he's built in Cleveland and the upward trend of the organization have him hoping to ink a contract that will keep him a Brown for years to come.

"I don't like uncertainty and I know here in Cleveland what I have with the players and coaches and just the city of Cleveland," Chubb said. "I don't know how things would be anywhere else. Cleveland is where I want to be and that's my main focus, just being here in Cleveland."

