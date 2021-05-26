Around the NFL

NFL, NFLPA agree to $208.2M salary cap ceiling for 2022 season

Published: May 26, 2021 at 02:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The NFL's path back to normalcy has met a significant point on the financial side of things.

The league and the NFL Players Association have agreed to a salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million for 2022, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Pelissero noted that there is not currently an agreed-to cap floor and that the final cap figure will not be set until next February.

The ceiling for 2022 is nearly $30 million more than the $182.5 million cap set for 2021, pointing toward an expected spike in future revenue for the league following a season that was primarily played without fans in attendance due to COVID-19.

While this might seem irrelevant to those solely focused on 2021, it's highly important for front offices and player agents as they understand how each side can go about working on long-term deals and planning well beyond 2021. The cap ceiling doesn't guarantee that the 2022 cap will be $208.2 million, but at least gives teams and players a point of reference for their financial planning, and indicates the league is headed back toward a cap number most expected before the COVID-19 pandemic caused revenue shortfalls resulting in 2021's reduced cap number.

The higher cap ceiling is also good news to players who took less money to bet on themselves while holding out for more available financial liquidity in 2022. Again, it's not guaranteed to land at $208.2 million in 2022, but it indicates the NFL and NFLPA expect money from new media deals, the return of fans to games, etc., should bring the salary cap back in line with previous projections -- and perhaps well beyond it in future years.

Related Content

news

NFL community celebrates Adam Vinatieri's retirement

The most accomplished kicker in NFL history is hanging up his cleats.

﻿Adam Vinatieri﻿ announced Wednesday he's planning to retire. After 24 NFL seasons, the former Patriots and Colts star is the unassailable G.O.A.T. at his position. His retirement prompted reactions from around the league.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he 'wasn't comfortable' as rookie; says confidence, hip have improved significantly

Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he wasn't always comfortable running the Dolphins offense as a rookie, but his confidence, along with his hip, have improved in a big way heading into the 2021 campaign. 
news

Former Patriots, Colts K Adam Vinatieri says he plans to retire

Following a 2020 campaign in which he did not play, all-time great kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his plans to retire on Wednesday.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on contract: 'I would love to be in Baltimore forever'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Wednesday he'd love to remain a Baltimore Raven forever as the 2019 MVP approaches one of the NFL's next big pay days. 
news

Roundup: Cowboys hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as consultant

Dallas is hiring former Big Blue head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant. The move reunites McAdoo with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, under whom McAdoo coached tight ends and quarterbacks in Green Bay from 2006 to 2013.
news

NFL owners approve expanded rule on low blocks, 90-man rosters to start training camp

In an effort to increase player safety, NFL owners approved a change to the league's low block rule. The league also approved 90-man rosters to start training camp and set cut dates.
news

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off in latest edition of 'The Match'

In a pseudo rematch of the 2020 NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will meet on the golf course this summer in the latest edition of "The Match."
news

Michael Pittman: New Colts QB Carson Wentz 'is on a mission'

Carson Wentz is entering his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Second-year receiver Michael Pittman believes his new quarterback is "so dialed in that he is on a mission."
news

Josh Allen thankful for stability in Buffalo, ready 'to take that next step'

Entering his fourth NFL season, Josh Allen recognized the stability within the Bills franchise and how it benefits the quarterback as he aims to take Buffalo to the next level. 
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick starts over once again in Washington: 'I've done it so many times'

Opening up OTAs with the ninth team of his 16-year career, Ryan Fitzpatrick is fast at work getting to know a new franchise, new teammates and a new offense. 
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold focused on doing job, not on expectations in new home

﻿Sam Darnold﻿'s move south to Carolina meant the relief of the eternally high pressure that comes with being a starting quarterback in New York. That doesn't mean Darnold doesn't expect plenty of himself in his second NFL act.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW