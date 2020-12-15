Lamar Jackson (cramps) returns to lead Ravens to stunning comeback win vs. Browns

Lamar Jackson exited late in the third quarter of Monday night's game against the Browns.

The Ravens announced at the start of the fourth quarter that their star QB is dealing with cramps and his return is questionable.

In shocking fashion, Jackson would return at the two-minute warning and, on his first play back, throw a 44-yard touchdown to Marquise Brown to give Baltimore a 40-35 lead. ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ punched in the two-point conversion to make it a seven-point game.

On the previous play, backup Trace McSorley, who came on in Jackson's relief to lead the first drive of the fourth, went down with an apparent knee injury after slipping while trying to tuck and run.

McSorley's first series ended with a huge Brown drop, resulting in a three-and-out. Cleveland would capitalize with a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to take a 35-34 lead with 6:41 remaining in regulation.