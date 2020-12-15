Around the NFL

Lamar Jackson (cramps) returns to lead Ravens to stunning comeback win vs. Browns

Published: Dec 14, 2020 at 11:02 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Lamar Jackson exited late in the third quarter of Monday night's game against the Browns.

The Ravens announced at the start of the fourth quarter that their star QB is dealing with cramps and his return is questionable.

In shocking fashion, Jackson would return at the two-minute warning and, on his first play back, throw a 44-yard touchdown to Marquise Brown to give Baltimore a 40-35 lead. ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ punched in the two-point conversion to make it a seven-point game.

On the previous play, backup Trace McSorley, who came on in Jackson's relief to lead the first drive of the fourth, went down with an apparent knee injury after slipping while trying to tuck and run.

McSorley's first series ended with a huge Brown drop, resulting in a three-and-out. Cleveland would capitalize with a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to take a 35-34 lead with 6:41 remaining in regulation.

Baltimore's ensuing drive featured a heavy dose of Dobbins and ﻿Gus Edwards﻿ as the team pushed their way to the Cleveland 41 before McSorley's injury.

Related Content

news

What we learned from Ravens' thrilling Monday night win over Browns

When AFC North rivals the Ravens and Browns collided on Monday night, a big-game feel came with it. And a big-play player led the way. The fleet feet of quarterback Lamar Jackson carried the Ravens past the Browns for a crucial riveting victory. 
news

Monday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for Monday's Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns game.
news

Saints coach Sean Payton on loss to Eagles: 'It wasn't enough. That's on me'

Speaking with NFL Network's Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche on the Huddle & Flow Podcast, Saints coach Sean Payton said he things were going a little too well for New Orleans leading into its upset loss to the Eagles on Sunday. 
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (ribs) not ruled out vs. Titans

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿'s chances of playing in Week 15 aren't great, but they're still alive. Despite experiencing significant pain from his ribs injury, Stafford hasn't been ruled out for Detroit's meeting with Tennessee, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Patriots coach Bill Belichick not ready to make change at QB: 'We're not there right now'

Despite Cam Newton's struggles, Belichick isn't ready to see more of Jarrett Stidham. Asked Monday if he'd be open to playing both QBs, the Patriots coach said he's not to the point of tweaking the position yet.

news

Jets QB Sam Darnold: 'I love it' in New York, but know decision on future isn't up to me

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold knows his team will likely be in the top two spots in the upcoming draft and he made it known that he'd love to stay in New York.
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: 'There will be absolutely no change' with Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy's job is safe, and the Jones family will tell you as much until they're blue in the face. Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that McCarthy's job is considered safe, and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones reinforced that Monday. 
news

Jaguars to start QB Gardner Minshew again Week 15 at Ravens

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters Gardner Minshew will be the starting quarterback in Week 15.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Eagles HC Doug Pederson confirmed S Rodney McLeod suffered a torn ACL, CB Darius Slay is in the concussion protocol and CB Avonte Maddox will miss some time with a knee injury.  Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday.
news

Doug Pederson confirms Jalen Hurts will remain Eagles starting QB in Week 15

Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed the obvious: ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ will be the starting QB in Week 15 versus the Cardinals. After playing coy following Sunday's victory over New Orleans, Pederson declared Hurts the starter Monday. 
news

Ron Rivera: Washington QB Alex Smith's injury still being evaluated

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera told reporters Alex Smith's injury is still being evaluated after sitting out the final half of their win over the 49ers on Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL