Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, accused of possessing stolen gun

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested Thursday evening in Cleveland on suspicion of possessing a stolen gun, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com.

Lattimore, 24, was accused with failure to notify possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. local time, police conducted a traffic stop of a car for "multiple traffic violations," according to Cleveland PD. During the stop, police observed a loaded Glock 19 handgun in the vehicle, and Lattimore, a passenger, was also found to have a loaded handgun in his possession. The handgun was later found to be stolen out of Euclid, Ohio.

Two other passengers were arrested for having weapons while under disability, while the driver was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and issued a citation for driving without working taillights.

A Cleveland police PIO said no additional information is available at this time.