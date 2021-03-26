Around the NFL

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, accused of possessing stolen gun

Published: Mar 26, 2021 at 12:50 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested Thursday evening in Cleveland on suspicion of possessing a stolen gun, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com.

Lattimore, 24, was accused with failure to notify possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. local time, police conducted a traffic stop of a car for "multiple traffic violations," according to Cleveland PD. During the stop, police observed a loaded Glock 19 handgun in the vehicle, and Lattimore, a passenger, was also found to have a loaded handgun in his possession. The handgun was later found to be stolen out of Euclid, Ohio.

Two other passengers were arrested for having weapons while under disability, while the driver was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and issued a citation for driving without working taillights.

A Cleveland police PIO said no additional information is available at this time.

Selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Lattimore has starred as New Orleans' starting cornerback for the last four seasons, starting 57 of his games played. He was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 and has made the Pro Bowl three times, most recently this past season. Lattimore is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to earn $10.244 million in 2021.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders have added another wideout in free agency. Las Vegas announced Friday it has signed veteran receiver Willie Snead﻿. Check out what else is happening around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

The Dolphins acquired the No. 6 overall pick  in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Eagles, along with the No. 156 overall pick, in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks and a 2022 first-round selection. 
news

49ers acquire No. 3 overall pick from Dolphins; Miami gets No. 12 pick, two future firsts

The 49ers are acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft from the Dolphins, while Miami gets the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick and two future first-round picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Leonard Fournette re-signing with Buccaneers for one year, up to $4M 

The Bucs are re-signing running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal could see Fournette earn up to $4 million with incentives. 
news

Browns GM: John Johnson a player who 'doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market'

Browns GM Andrew Berry described safety John Johnson as a talented young player entering his prime who "doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market."
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: 'Dak is the keystone of this team'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "very excited" upon learning that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott had been signed to a long-term deal.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers always wanted Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

During a chat with fans on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said the club wanted the 39-year-old veteran QB back as long as the money worked.
news

Seahawks re-signing DE Carlos Dunlap to two-year, $16.6M deal

A late-season addition to the team in 2020, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is re-signing with the Seahawks on a two-year deal worth $16.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Dunlap's agent Drew Rosenhaus. 
news

Seahawks, starting DT Jarran Reed parting ways

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from longtime starting defensive tackle ﻿Jarran Reed﻿, either via release or trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Reed bid farewell to Seattle via social media, as well. 
news

Chiefs re-signing WR Demarcus Robinson to one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of their free-agent receivers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chefs are re-signing wideout Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Thursday roundup of latest news, buzz

﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ might be on the move. Multiple teams have called to inquire about a possible trade for the Bengals' veteran RB, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW