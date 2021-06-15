Madden NFL 22 cover: Who SHOULD get spotlight? Aaron Donald, Alvin Kamara among 9 players I'd pick

Yes, I know Mahomes just hit the cover of Madden 20. I don't care. Since then, he's led the Chiefs to a pair of Super Bowls, nabbing the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy in half a century. Generational talent sells.





Don't let the banged-up toe or the battered offensive line from this past Super Bowl fool you: Mahomes is the best player in the NFL. He's a megastar, a real-life cheat code, routinely producing impossible throws and "wow" plays. Mahomes dominates with a million dollar smile and infectious intensity. With a mindboggling touchdown-to-interception ratio of 114:23 in his first three seasons as a starter, Mahomes has enjoyed the greatest start to a career ever at the quarterback position. He's the face of the NFL -- and constantly appears on your television as a product pitchman. This is easy. Let's move on.