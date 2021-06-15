Scouting Sam Howell: North Carolina QB similar to Baker Mayfield

Where he needs to improve: I like the aggressive playing style, but there are times when Howell needs to rein it in a little bit. Occasionally, he will lock onto his initial read and force the ball into traffic. He also needs to calm his feet at the top of his drop. He bounces too often and fails to set his base, which can affect his ball placement. His lack of height does lead to some tipped balls at the line of scrimmage. He can help limit the problem by maneuvering laterally in the pocket or climbing up to find clear throwing lanes.

Biggest takeaway: I believe a lot of what Howell does well will translate to the NFL. He can make every type of throw, and he isn't a stationary player. He can move around and create plays. I'm excited to see more of the offense put on his plate in 2021. He was blessed with two outstanding running backs last season (2021 draft picks Javonte Williams and Michael Carter), and the offense relied heavily upon them. He also had two wide receivers that heard their names called on draft weekend (Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome). That is a lot of offense to replace. Will he be able to elevate the play of others around him? That's something I can't wait to find out.

He reminds me of: Baker Mayfield. I wrote Mayfield's name down in my notes after watching about 15 plays by Howell. They have the same build, similar arm strength (Howell's is slightly stronger) and athletic ability (again, slight edge to Howell in this department). They both are ultra-competitive when they carry the football, and they bring juice/energy to their teams. Howell is a better deep-ball thrower, while Mayfield was a better decision-maker and didn't force as many balls into coverage back when he was a prospect.